Black Sesame Technologies selects Blackberry QNX to power its latest chipset

By Niloofer Shaikh
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Sesame Technologies has selected BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) QNX technology to power its latest chipset developed for autonomous driving. The combined technology is slated...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

SentryBay partners with TD SYNNEX to provide crucial Endpoint data security

SentryBay enters into partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), whereby SentryBay’s Armored Client and Data Protection Suite solutions to the company's extensive portfolio. The partnership will serve TD SYNNEX’s channel network of resellers and integrators in the USA and Canada, however, the plan is to expand this globally, particularly...
BUSINESS
eteknix.com

Chipset Shortage Forces Canon to Bypass its Own Printer Cartridge DRM

I think it would be fair to say that in the remits of office technology, printers are undoubtedly an exceptionally annoying piece of hardware. The mere fact that that many models outright refuse to print in black due to the magenta ink being low isn’t just a meme, it’s a huge pain in the backside for people all around the world every single day. One of the more bothersome aspects of their design, however, is the fact that many models now refuse to operate with ink cartridges that, don’t pass the DRM check. – These checks are, of course, only present to make sure you only buy their official ink. And if it’s not on-brand, it’s probably not going to work!
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Black Sesame Technologies Receives Investment From Bosch’s Boyuan Capital, Further Strengthening Ongoing Partnership

Black Sesame Technologies, a leading autonomous driving computing chip maker, recently received strategic investment from Bosch’s Boyuan Capital. With this investment, Black Sesame Technologies will strengthen its comprehensive partnership with Bosch in autonomous driving, whereby the two firms will jointly develop autonomous driving solutions and accelerate the commercialization of self-driving technologies.
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Low Power Wi-Fi Chipset Enables Precise Location Tracking

Numerous partnerships between technology companies, logistics companies, warehousing companies, procurement companies and more arise as the industry looks to circumvent the challenges that occur throughout the current crisis. These partnerships often create new strategies to provide better resilience and optimization for the supply chain. Technology providers Deeyook and Infineon partner amongst this to create a precise tracking program with limited battery power needs. Deeyook's location-as-a-service (LaaS) tracking solution is now equipped with Infineon's AIROC wi-fi chipsets that allow for wi-fi access without the need for excessive battery power.
ELECTRONICS
#Chipset#Qnx#Black Sesame Technologies#Blackberry Qnx#Blackberry#Bb#Chinese#Vp#Ai#A1000
martechseries.com

EqualWeb Selected as One of Most Promising Compliance Technology Solution Providers in 2021

CIOReview nominates leading digital accessibility development company EqualWeb as one of the top compliance technology solution companies of 2021. CIOReview is a technology magazine read by C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other top-ranking business decision-makers. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Alex Collmer, CEO at VidMob. “EqualWeb is...
INTERNET
technave.com

Black Shark 5 specs leaked, Snapdragon 888+ chipset confirmed

Earlier this week, Black Shark Malaysia confirmed that the Black Shark 4 Pro would be coming next week. Some Black Shark fans might be waiting to get the Black Shark 5 instead, but leaked specs suggest that it might not be good value. According to a Chinese tipster (via GSMArena),...
TECHNOLOGY
uasweekly.com

Hearst Ventures Invests in GPMS and its Breakthrough Technology

GPMS International, Inc. today announced an investment by New York-based Hearst Ventures for its Series A-1 round. DiamondStream Partners, who led the Series A round in February 2021, also participated. The company raised $7.3 million in the two rounds. GPMS has developed proprietary technology that’s key to effectively detect faults...
BUSINESS
windowsreport.com

Microsoft will soon release its latest device, the black Surface Go 3

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. To mark its 10th anniversary, Microsoft is set to release a new gadget, the...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Timber Technology Power Stations

The Oakywood Apple Charging Station is a wooden technology power solution that will provide users with a way to keep their essential mobile products ready for use and on display in a stylish way. The charging station offers space for two technology products to be positioned including one for the...
ELECTRONICS
newcivilengineer.com

Tunnelling technology innovator hyperTunnel selected for Vinci boost

The firm that is aiming to bring various new technologies, including robotics, to the tunnelling sector to reduce risk is one of 44 start-up selected for this year’s programme that aims to partner the firms’ products and services with Vinci Group companies. The Leonard platform has been running...
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Brazil selects key ATSC 3.0 technologies

Standards body the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) has confirmed that the Fórum Sistema Brasileiro TV Digital Terrestre (SBTVD Forum) has recommended to the Brazilian government the selection of several technologies proposed by ATSC for Brazil’s next-generation terrestrial digital television standard. The ATSC 3.0 elements selected by the...
TECHNOLOGY
foodmanufacturing.com

Eagle Product Inspection to Unveil Latest Technologies at IPPE

Eagle Product Inspection is showcasing breakthrough new technologies at the upcoming International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE), January 25-27 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Eagle (Booth #C-10867) will highlight its latest x-ray technologies and software designed for the typically-harsh processing environments of meat and poultry processing plants,...
EAGLE, WI
iotgadgets.com

Automotive Technology: The Top 10 Latest and Greatest

Technology in cars is almost as crucial as what's under the hood. Here's a list of automotive technology to look for when buying a new car. From safety and security to connectivity and communication, these systems are critical. As automotive technology gets more advanced, it has a direct impact on how you engage with your vehicle.
CARS
mobileworldlive.com

Nvidia powers latest Pony.ai autonomous car platform

Autonomous driving technology company Pony.ai chose a compatible Nvidia platform for a fleet of self-driving vehicles, claiming the technology will enable mass production of driverless vehicles. Pony.ai incorporated Nvidia’s Drive Orin SoC in its sixth-generation autonomous driving system, which it stated is compatible with Level-4 autonomy. In a related blog,...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

OPPO claims its new Zero-Power Communication technology might remove the need for batteries in some electronics of the future

OPPO has introduced one of the latest products of its research and development as Zero-Power Communication, a new technology that might enable electronics to stay on by simply "harvesting" energy from other nearby devices that are using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi at the time. This potential replacement for batteries might end up as the way to sustain the IoT systems of the future.
ELECTRONICS
thepaypers.com

LiquidX expands its technology offering

LiquidX, a technology solutions provider for working capital, trade finance, and trade credit insurance, has expanded its technology offering to include reporting capabilities for securitization facilities. LiquidX sourced and facilitated a USD 125 million accounts receivable (A/R) finance program for a USD USD 20 billion company in the Technology Media...
ECONOMY

