ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla Berlin factory to elect works council on Feb 28

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSeY8_0dqmXvvq00

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tesla’s Berlin factory will elect its first works council on Feb. 28, Germany’s largest union IG Metall said on Thursday, expressing concern that it was too soon for the election to result in a truly representative body.

Only one in six of the roughly 12,000 workers expected at the plant have been hired so far, in part because Tesla is still awaiting final approval from local authorities to begin production. The council will consist of 19 members.

IG Metall, which represents workers across automotive companies as well as other industrial sectors, fear that calling an election before a wider swathe of workers are hired will lead to a council top-heavy with management.

Under German labour law, only employees who have been working at a company for at least six months can stand for election.

The results of the election will be valid regardless of what proportion of the workforce votes, and a new election can only be called after two years if the workforce has grown by more than 50%.

“Those hired so far do not represent the workforce as it will look when production begins or reaches full capacity,” said Birgit Dietze, head of IG Metall’s regional office for Berlin-Brandenburg-Saxony, where Tesla’s factory is located

Her comment echoed statements she made in November, when the union established that an election was on the cards.

A Tesla representative was not immediately available for comment.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has sparred with organised labour in the past and was ordered in March last year to delete a comment made on Twitter in 2018, which threatened to strip U.S. employees of their stock options if they formed a union.

(Corrects 5th paragraph to say new election can be called in 2 years if workforce has grown by more than 50%, not when it has more than doubled)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tesla countersues JPMorgan over contract affected by Musk tweet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a “windfall” following Chief Executive Elon Musk’s notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a court...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

Panasonic will be investing 80 billion yen ($705 million) to produce new batteries for Tesla in the next year.A report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the new lithium-ion batteries are being made primarily for the electric car company, and previous reports have suggested that they will increase the range of the cars up to five times more – as well as making them cheaper.In a statement, Panasonic told Reuters that it was "studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time."The company...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

160 Made In Germany Tesla Model Y Spotted At Tesla Giga Berlin

The latest drone flyovers of the Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany reveal a growing number of Made-in-Germany (MIG) cars sitting in the parking lot. According to Tobias Lindh's report (video recorded on January 21), there are about 160 MIG Tesla Model Y (see from 12:14). On top of that comes the cars that left the plant for tests, including the ones in Norway.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
torquenews.com

Tesla Epic Giga Berlin Art

There's some mysterious epic Giga Berlin art for Tesla at its Germany factory. Let's take a look at what the art is!. We see some new pictures of art at Giga Berlin. This is an added layer of uniqueness to the Germany Giga factory and it could mean that production is just around the corner. Or it could mean that Tesla and its employees are twiddling their thumbs trying to stay busy while the final approval process is done.
DESIGN
torquenews.com

Tesla Volume Production in Giga-Berlin By Mid-February; Elon Musk Visiting

Volume production at Tesla Giga-Berlin is apparently imminent: Elon Musk is planning a visit in mid-February that would coincide, by all accounts, with the official start of production. After denying that the visit was going to take place this week, Elon Musk has confirmed that he plans to fly to...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Berlin: More Than 100 MIG Tesla Model Y In Parking Lot

One of the latest drone flyovers of the Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany indicate that Tesla has already produced a substantial number of pre-production Model Y. Tobias Lindh reports that more than 100 units were seen in the parking lot on January 18. We don't...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Works Council#Tesla Berlin#Ig Metall#Twitter
theregister.com

Fire in Berlin factory won't 'significantly' impact output, says ASML

ASML – the outfit that oufits the chipmakers with chipmakers – believes the recent fire at its Berlin factory on 2 January will not have a "significant impact" on its output in 2022. The €262.42bn market cap company, which reported full year 2021 results today, went on to...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla Giga Berlin Model Model Ys To Pickup Elon Musk at The Airport

Hours ago I got a word from Tesla Giga Berlin employee who revealed some very interesting details about the production start at Giga Berlin, Elon Musk’s arrival and Model Y vehicles produced at Giga Berlin for test purposes. There was a word in the media that Tesla CEO Elon...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla Factory In Fremont Shows Signs Of Strong Start In 2022

A new drone flyover of the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California indicates that Tesla's electric car production is booming not only in China, where the Giga Shanghai plant appears to be not far from 1 million/year rate, but also here in the U.S. The video, shared by the Met God...
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
CultureMap Dallas

Tesla revs up for vehicle production at new billion-dollar Texas factory

The wait is nearly over. Within the next several days, Tesla reportedly will start production of electric vehicles at its new Texas factory, just east of Austin. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities who tracks Tesla, wrote in a January 8 research note that based on the firm’s analysis, “it appears paperwork is now clearing the way for Model Y production starting over the next 7-10 days.” Several media outlets have reported on Ives’ research note.
AUSTIN, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla Giga Berlin’s approval process won’t be affected by water supply lawsuit: Minister Steinbach

On Wednesday, January 12, Brandenburg’s Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach stated that the Frankfurt (Oder) administrative court’s judgment on the water supply lawsuit concerning Eggersdorf waterworks would not affect Tesla Giga Berlin’s approval process. Tesla Giga Berlin has not received a final approval from Brandenburg’s State Office...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tesla Secures Green Light To Build More Test Cars At Giga Berlin

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has secured the green light to build more test cars at Giga Berlin, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a spokeswoman for the environment ministry in the state of Brandenburg. What Happened: The Elon Musk-led Tesla can build as many as 2,000 electric vehicles at Giga...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ford to halt orders for hybrid pickup Maverick

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday it would halt retail orders for the Maverick, an affordable pickup that the automaker rolled out last year, as it did not have the capacity to meet overwhelming demand. The company will stop taking new orders after Jan. 27...
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy