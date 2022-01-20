Iron Mountain: This 5.5% Yielding Specialty REIT Is A Must-Own Stock

Cedar Realty Trust remains a mediocre company, with shares not trading any better than at the fair value level. One of the most exciting things about investing is the uncertainty of it all. A single announcement can change the outlook of an opportunity for better or worse. It can make an investor wealthy or can make them poor. An interesting example of how a single piece of news can change the market's perception of an opportunity involves a small firm called Cedar Realty Trust (CDR). Realistically, the company probably is a mediocre opportunity for investors to consider at this time. Shares don't look particularly pricey, but the business has experienced some deterioration over the past few years that shows little signs of stopping. But management, after years of silence, announced plans that, if fruitful, might ultimately salvage this opportunity and create upside for long-term investors.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO