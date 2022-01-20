ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain: This 5.5% Yielding Specialty REIT Is A Must-Own Stock

By On the Pulse
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Storage and data center REITs are in consolidation mode. Specialty REITs are on sale right now and trade for lower AFFO-multiples. At a lower price, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), a specialty REIT with a $13 billion valuation, is particularly appealing. Iron Mountain is a must-own dividend stock due to its attractive...

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

