ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Canntab launches is online e-commerce platform

By Khyathi Dalal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Canntab Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTABF) announced the official launch of its online e-commerce platform...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Health-Focused E-Commerce Sites

Hy-Vee has launched an all-new health-focused e-commerce site called WholeLotta Good. The ship-to-home site intends to offer shoppers a wide range of dietitian-approved health and fitness products, some of which will include Hy-Vee-branded items. Health-conscious shoppers will be delighted to see that WholeLotta Good crosses several CPG categories to offer...
INTERNET
petproductnews.com

Worldwise Acquires E-Commerce Pet Accessory Platform

Worldwise, an A&M Capital Partners (AMCP) portfolio company, has acquired Furhaven Pet Products. Officials for AMCP, a middle-market private equity investment fund that is part of the A&M Capital platform, and affiliated fund A&M Capital Opportunities Fund made the announcement. After the close of the transaction, FurHaven will operate under...
BELLINGHAM, WA
theloadstar.com

Seko targets a slice of integrator market with launch of e-commerce unit

Seko Logistics is launching an e-commerce business unit to “lean into the integrators’ world” and boost its market in cross-border shipping, global fulfilment, heavyweight last-mile and returns. It expects to develop the unit into a “multibillion dollar-plus” business by 2025. “As a lot of the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Bioavailability#Otcqb#Canntab Therapeutics#Ctabf#Canadians
Benzinga

Turkish E-Commerce Platform Hepsiburada Partners With Intel To Help SMEs Go Digital

Turkish e-commerce platform D- Market Elektronik (NASDAQ: HEPS) (Hepsiburada) has partnered with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to launch DigitalSME, a program to provide support to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey. DigitalSME will enable businesses to develop their e-commerce technology infrastructure, accelerate their digital transformation, and strengthen their businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

NanoVibronix extends reach of UroShield and PainShield through agreement with Medtech

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) has signed an International Marketing, Sales and Clinical Management Agreement with Medtech Solutions Group (MTSG), a leader in the commercialization of healthcare technologies. The agreement allows MTSG to commercialize UroShield and PainShield throughout Europe, excluding the U.K., Ireland, Malta and Turkey; Asia Pacific, Africa, Central and South America...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Seeking Alpha

Psychotropic drugs CMO Lucy Scientific Discovery files for IPO

Lucy Scientific Discovery, a Canada-based contract manufacturing organization making psychotropic compounds for researchers and drug developers, has filed for an IPO. The British Columbia company says it will offer a maximum of $20M consisting of common shares and warrants in the units; $20M of common shares underlying the warrants included in the units; and $1M in common shares underlying representative's warrant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Sorrento receives purchase order for 10M Covistix tests from its subsidiary for delivery in Mexico

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Sorrento Mexico announce that Mexican regulatory agency, COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) has given emergency use authorization (EUA) approval to Sorrento Mexico to import, market and distribute COVISTIX tests directly in Mexico. COVISTIX is a sensitive platinum colloid-based lateral-flow rapid...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Streetwear e-commerce platform StockX mulling IPO in first half 2022

Streetwear and sneaker e-commerce platform StockX is reportedly looking to go public during the first half of this year. The company, which had a valuation of $3.8B in April, is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on the deal. While StockX is eyeing an IPO in the next few months, the timing could change, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Bluon Closes $27.6M Series B, Funds to Develop HVAC Industry E-Commerce Platform

a growing company in the HVAC-R space that offers a support app for HVAC technicians, today announced the closing of its Series B round with $27.6 million in equity financing. This adds to its recently completed $9 million in venture debt. The new capital will be primarily used in developing Bluon’s e-commerce platform (BluonLive) and in particular for software development and growth in its sales teams and technician support teams.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Here’s every single COVID home test kit in stock now at Amazon

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack, FDA EUA Authorized Rating: 5 Stars FDA Authorized 15-Minute Self-Test: The test is a 15-minute self-test to detect whether or not an individual has COVID-19. The test can be completed in the comfort of your own home without the need to ship your sample to a lab.The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a lateral flow assay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $19.99 $17.98 Buy from Walmart (out of stock) $19.99 $17.98 So many people right now are looking for COVID home test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

9 meters Bio secures new U.S. patent for NM-102 + immune checkpoint inhibitors

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) has received notice from the USPTO that U.S. Patent Application No. 17/239,056 is allowed. The patent demonstrates that NM-102, which can prevent disruption of and/or restore the functional integrity of the ileal and/or colonic intestinal barrier, can improve the benefit of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) for cancer treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
batonrougenews.net

Once Upon A Trunk to revolutionise "e-commerce" to "i-commerce"

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir):Offering fashion clothing, apparels and more while connecting brands to their customers, it is working to create a "quality experience". Engaging with the consumers, it is providing them with a platform that offers meaningful shopping experiences with an intention to make reality shopping fun. Recognising the enormous potential in this market, Once Upon A Trunk is treading forward with the next-gen fashion commerce for young Indians.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seeking Alpha

FDA clears Lyell Immunopharma IND for esophageal cancer candidate

The FDA has cleared a Lyell Immunmopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) IND for LYL132, its T-cell receptor ("TCR") therapy for solid tumors expressing New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The company is developing the experimental treatment with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). LYL132 utilizes Lyell's epigenetic reprogramming technology as a potential next-generation enhancement to letetresgene autoleucel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy