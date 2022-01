Tennessee has had another entry into the NCAA transfer portal to start the week. Offensive lineman Chris Akporoghene went into the transfer database on Monday morning and is listed as a graduate transfer, a source told GoVols247. He played in just one game during the 2021 season, his third in the program after he signed with the Vols as part of their 2019 class out of IMG Academy in Florida, where he transferred for his senior season after playing at The King's Academy in the Knoxville area.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO