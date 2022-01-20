ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Study finds shorter treatment better for young kids with outpatient pneumonia

hawaiitelegraph.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 20 (ANI): A new study has found that five days of antibiotics is superior to ten days for children with community-acquired pneumonia who are not hospitalised. The study has been published in the 'JAMA Pediatrics Journal'. Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is a common and serious infection that...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Trial finds 5 days of antibiotics superior to 10 for kids with pneumonia

A randomized trial of children with uncomplicated pneumonia found that a 5-day course of antibiotics was superior to 10 days of treatment, US researchers reported today in JAMA Pediatrics. The shortened approach, according to the trial results, achieved a similar clinical response and resolution of symptoms, and produced similar rates...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
weisradio.com

Peanut allergy treatment effective on toddlers, study finds

(NEW YORK) — A peanut allergy treatment often used on children 4 years old and up in the U.S. appears to be safe for toddlers too, a new study has found. Around 2% of children in the country suffer from the allergy, some to a debilitating degree, which is why the discovery is “extremely exciting,” said Dr. David Stukus, professor of clinical pediatrics and director of the Food Allergy Treatment Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Seeing the same GP improves treatment for people with dementia, study finds

People with dementia who see the same GP each time have lower rates of health complications and fewer emergency hospital admissions, according to a new study. The research, led by the University of Exeter and published in the British Journal of General Practice (BJGP) analyzed more than 9,000 patient records of people diagnosed with dementia in the Clinical Practice Research Datalink. The team found that people with dementia who were consistently seen by the same GP over the course of one year were given fewer medicines and were less likely to be given medicines that can cause problems like incontinence, drowsiness and falls. Those seeing the same GP over time were 35 percent less likely to develop delirium, a state of confusion commonly experienced in dementia. Those who consistently saw the same GP were also 58 percent less likely to experience incontinence, and almost ten percent less likely to have an emergency hospitalization, compared to those who had the most variation in GPs treating them.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cosmos

New treatment approach breaks antibiotic resistance in pneumonia causing bacteria

An international team including Australian researchers has found the key to making existing frontline antibiotics work again against the deadly pneumonia-causing bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae. The study, published in Cell Reports, found that the molecule PBT2 – originally developed to treat disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s diseases – could...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
tctmd.com

Shorter Anticoagulation an Option for Young Patients With Provoked VTE

For patients younger than 21 who have provoked venous thromboembolism (VTE), shortening the length of anticoagulation to prevent a recurrent event is no worse than using it for the standard 3 months, the randomized Kids-DOTT trial shows. One-year cumulative rates of symptomatic recurrent VTE and clinically relevant bleeding were low...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Outpatient#Antibiotics#Ani#Niaid#Md#Monroe Carell Jr#Children S Hospital
WebMD

Early Treatment Could Reduce Peanut Allergies in Young Kids

Jan. 21, 2022 -- Young children may be able to overcome their peanut allergy if treated at an early age, according to a new study published in the journal The Lancet. Researchers gave small amounts of peanut protein powder to toddlers to build up their tolerance for peanuts. The approach seemed to work best for the youngest kids and those with mild allergies.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Wyoming News

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Transgender people who start transitioning as teenagers have better mental health, study finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. For transgender people, starting gender-affirming hormone treatment in adolescence is linked to better mental health than waiting until adulthood, according...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS News

Rapid COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for kids, study finds

While PCR tests for COVID-19 have become the "gold standard" in detecting the virus, a new study says rapid tests are highly accurate when it comes to children and teens. A study by researchers from several universities and published in MedRxiv shows that rapid tests given to adolescents at school or at home has a similar accuracy to PCR tests.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy