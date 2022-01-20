566902_6_.jpg

Editor’s Note: As a result of new legislative maps approved last year, the districts currently served by Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, who both intend to seek re-election, will change after the election this fall. The seat Cournoyer currently occupies will become Senate District 35 and will include Maquoketa, South Fork and Monmouth townships, which house the towns of Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth. The seat Mommsen currently occupies in the Iowa House of Representatives will become District 70 and also will include Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth in Jackson County.
Comments / 0