566902_6_.jpg

Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Effort to Cap Mississippi Education Superintendent's Salary. The issues of government administrative costs can...

Victoria Advocate

543752_6_.jpg

Dr. Fauci’s Retirement Package Will Cost Taxpayers Over $350,000 Per Year – Highest in Federal History. When Dr. Fauci decides to retire, his federal pension and post-employment benefits will cost taxpayers over $350,000 each year. Dr. Fauci is already the highest paid federal employee, and soon his retirement package will exceed most working Americans’ salaries.
ECONOMY
Victoria Advocate

566691_6_.jpg

HHS Secretary’s Last-Minute Push to Cut Medicare Premium. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wants to reduce Medicare’s 2022 premium because of the recent price drop of controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. If the premium is cut, it will be too little, too late—and bad policy to boot.
HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

566377_6_.jpg

Throwback Thursday: In 1978, Hart Senate Office Building Budgeted for $48 Million, Cost $122 Million. Construction on the Hart Senate Office Building began in January 1975. A June 1972 estimate put construction costs at $48 million. But, when the building was completed in September 1982, it cost $137.7 million — $379 million in 2021 dollars.
POLITICS
The Press

566110_6_.jpg

HARRISBURG – Last month, seven environmental groups wrote a misguided letter to Philadelphia officials bashing legislation that I sponsored as counterintuitive to the city’s decarbonization goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Mississippi State
Victoria Advocate

566270_6_.jpg

National Institutes of Health Spent Almost $500,000 to Study Gambling Pigeons. The rise of mobile sports betting has sparked a conversation about the effects of gambling on an increasingly-large population. Gambling can be a serious problem, and there are plenty of legitimate ways to spend money to help those struggling with addiction, like investing in mental health treatment and social services. There is even value in studying the causes of addiction – but pigeons?
HOBBIES
Victoria Advocate

566504_6_.jpg

Will the Climate Industry Move the Goalposts Again?. The international climate alarmist industry comprises a number of special interests. There are the activists, fundamentally anti-human and deeply disingenuous, demanding that billions of the global poor suffer and die in order that the planet be “saved.” There are the “experts” in pursuit of bigger budgets and “research” grants. There are the editors of the peer-reviewed journals, transforming “science” into a propaganda exercise. There are the bureaucrats massively expanding their budgets and powers, the politicians seeking to transfer ever more wealth, and the journalists desperate to produce clickbait even as they remain invincible in their ignorance.
ENVIRONMENT
Victoria Advocate

558420_6_.jpg

In June, President Biden proudly announced that if you had been vaccinated, you could enjoy the Fourth of July without worry. This optimism was premature. After nearly 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been placed in Americans’ arms, cases have again been surging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

535599_6_.jpg

The Progressive Logic of Build Back Better — and Its Dangers. “Build Back Better” is far more consequential than the earlier COVID relief packages. That’s why Democrats are so angry at those who blocked its passage and so determined to push it forward.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

555528_6_.jpg

One of the myriad initiatives crammed into President Biden's blockbuster Build Back Better Act is $3 billion in funding for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs at higher education institutions, with a particular focus on historically black colleges and universities. MIT and John Hopkins are a couple of the many other institutions that would benefit.
EDUCATION
Victoria Advocate

544438_6_.jpg

True 'COVID Relief' Demands a New Economic Consensus. The United States is experiencing an economic crisis. Nobody could’ve predicted COVID-19 and the strain it would place on the global market, but the pandemic is only partly to blame. The current crisis is also the result of incompetent leadership and failed economic policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

SPL_HarrisburgCapitol_2022.jpg

This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.
ELECTIONS
Victoria Advocate

Cournoyer_Chris2.jpg

Editor’s Note: As a result of new legislative maps approved last year, the districts currently served by Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, who both intend to seek re-election, will change after the election this fall. The seat Cournoyer currently occupies will become Senate District 35 and will include Maquoketa, South Fork and Monmouth townships, which house the towns of Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth. The seat Mommsen currently occupies in the Iowa House of Representatives will become District 70 and also will include Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth in Jackson County.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Politics
Education
Kilgore News Herald

541653_6_.jpg

Solar Power and Household ‘Net-Metering:’ Who Subsidizes Whom?. Several states, notably California and Florida, are proposing major changes to how household solar installations are compensated by their local electric utilities. Utilities complain that customers with solar power installation are paid too much for the electricity they generate, forcing other customers to pay more. Customers who installed solar are complaining that utilities and regulators have engaged in “bait-and-switch” tactics, encouraging them to adopt solar with generous payments and then changing the rules afterward.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Victoria Advocate

557074_6_.jpg

We are in the first month of 2022, and, from every sign, it appears my Democratic friends are determined to stick to their guns when it comes to both their agenda and how they intend to sell it. In other words, America has not heard the last of the Woke Police.
POLITICS
Corydon Times-Republican

Judiciary6.jpg

DES MOINES — When life handed the judicial system lemons in the form of COVID-19, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen formed a lemonade task force to review the emergency rules it had been operating under for more than a year.
DES MOINES, IA
Victoria Advocate

531548_6_.jpg

Amid plummeting poll numbers, rising inflation and a Supreme Court smackdown, President Biden traveled to the Peach State earlier this week not to celebrate the University of Georgia’s national championship the night before, but to foretell the doom of Americans’ right to vote. According to Biden and leading Democrats Chuck Schumer and Stacey Abrams, the only way to save America is to pass their party's sweeping election reform legislation, the so-called Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Sounds simple, doesn’t it? What American could oppose bills with names like that?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thehendersonnews.com

SPL_redistricting_2022.jpg

Pa. House approves proposed congressional map as court challenges loom. This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Press

544650_6_.jpg

Meat Prices, Taxes, & How Governments Prefer That Everyone Else Competes. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism; it’s exploitation. Without healthy competition, big players can … charge whatever they want and treat you however they want.” President Biden’s cogent statement about the benefits of competition would make Adam Smith smile in his grave. What could be more obvious? When one or all of the major players in an industry get to set prices while avoiding the threat of a competitor offering a better deal, the consumer suffers.
AGRICULTURE

