Judge Orders Detention for Oath Keeper Charged With U.S. Capitol Riot Sedition

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -A judge on Thursday refused to release from jail a member of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged with seditious conspiracy https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fbi-arrests-far-right-militia-group-oath-keepers-leader-jan-6-probe-nyt-2022-01-13 over allegations he helped plan the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo, one of 11 people prosecutors have linked to...

Guest
4d ago

He wanted to go and stay in a federal building, and now that they are housing him in a federal building, he wants to leave. Careful what you wish for! 😀

Yaj Sivad
4d ago

hahahahhahaha 😆 he wants his mommy...but there is NOTHING he deserves more than jail ...i hope he and the other conspirators get the maximum sentence...all the way up the to leaders including trump and his coconspiritors...they tried to overthrow democracy...no mercy for them

DR Just me
4d ago

No way. He is a safety concern to the general public. The evidence they have should be enough to hold him. And they should. He did the crime - do the time. Sedition is criminal.

The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
Rolling Stone

Court Memo: Oath Keepers Leader Plotted to ‘Scare the Shit’ Out of Congress on Jan. 6

The federal government wants Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes detained, without bail, pending his trial on the charges of seditious conspiracy for attempting to block the ascension of Joe Biden to the White House by force. “The weight of the evidence of Rhodes’s dangerousness is immense,” government lawyers argue in a memo filed Thursday in district court (embedded below). Insisting that Rhodes “spearheaded” the conspiracy to block the peaceful transfer of power, the government writes that Rhodes needs to be jailed to “protect the community, ensure his return to court, and safeguard the integrity of evidence and the proceedings.” The filing offers...
Oath Keepers founder Rhodes to seek release ahead of U.S. sedition trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Monday will argue that Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, should remain in custody while he awaits trial on seditious conspiracy https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-built-textbook-case-sedition-charges-capitol-attack-legal-experts-2022-01-14 charges for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Rhodes will have a...
NBC News

Jan. 6 panel has spoken to former AG Bill Barr, Chairman Bennie Thompson says

WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot has spoken to former Attorney General William Barr, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Sunday. In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," Thompson was asked by host Margaret Brennan if the panel intends to speak with Barr about a draft executive order prepared for former President Donald Trump that appears to be among the files the committee has been seeking to obtain from the National Archives.
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
