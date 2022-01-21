ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD Narcotics Detective Wounded In Shooting On Staten Island Hailed As Hero For Protecting Fellow Officers

By CBSNewYork Team
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD detective was shot while executing a search warrant Thursday on Staten Island .

According to police, a shootout between the detective and a suspect happened in a home on Rockne Street in the New Springville section of the borough at around 6 a.m.

The wounded officer, identified as Dominick Libretti, was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition.

“Based on a long-term investigation, Staten Island narcotics officers conducted a warrant this morning at 82 Rockne St. After entering that location, they made their way up a flight of stairs where the perpetrator fired numerous shots at our officers, striking one detective in the leg,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The officers returned fire, according to Sewell.

Watch: NYPD Officials Give Update After Detective Shot On Staten Island

(credit: Image obtained by CBS2)

“Even with a serious leg wound, bleeding badly enough that fellow officers had to apply immediate pressure to slow the blood loss, he held up a ballistic shield in front of his team to protect them from gunfire,” Sewell said.

Residents of the area told CBS2 they didn’t know their neighbors, but saw a lot of people coming and going from that home. Still, they found the news to be shocking.

“Everybody ran out of the house. They took the cop in the car and they drove off,” the man told CBS2’s Leah Mishkin.

“I’ve been here 32 years. I’ve never seen this. This is wild stuff,” resident Tom Biondolillo said.

Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo, who was present on behalf of Mayor Eric Adams, who is in Washington D.C., said she met with Libretti and his family at the hospital and offered him the support of the city.

“He risked his life for all of us. Now we have to support him,” Grillo said.

The officer’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but Dr. Eli Kleinman, the NYPD’s supervising chief surgeon, said, “This is possibly a career-ending injury. The officer will be going to the OR because of some complications that have set in and we’re all praying for his recovery and we expect that he will make a full recovery.”

Libretti is the third city cop to be wounded on the job to start 2022.

“Because there are so many guns on the street and the policies that are in place with bail reform are not working, the people of this city are unsafe. The start of bail reform until now, there’s a direct correlation to shootings, drug dealings and violent crime in this city. It’s clearly not working,” Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said.

The shooting suspect, 39-year-old Nelson Pizarro, has seven prior arrests in New York, a gun arrest in Massachusetts and a larceny in Connecticut, said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Pizarro was shot in the leg and taken into custody. He is expected to recover.

He has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

The person who officers had an arrest warrant for was also taken into custody, as were two women who were inside the home.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 20.

‘I Just Knew He Wasn’t Going To Scam Me’: Long Island Grandmother Helps Catch Alleged Scammer

SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A grandmother outsmarted some would-be thieves on Long Island. Police say they intended to scam her out of thousands of dollars, but she wasn’t having it. The quick thinking of a 73-year-old Seaford grandmother — who only wants her first name used, Jean — is being credited for taking down an alleged predator. “I knew he was a real scammer. I just knew he wasn’t going to scam me,” Jean told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. The former 911 dispatcher says Thursday morning, she received a call from someone claiming to be one of her grandsons. The caller said he had been arrested...
SEAFORD, NY
CBS New York

Prayer Vigil Held On First Birthday Of Baby Girl Shot In Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vigil took place Friday evening in the Bronx at the scene where a baby girl was shot by a stray bullet Wednesday night. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, Mayor Eric Adams attended Friday on the girl’s first birthday, which she’s spending in the hospital. The little girl’s name is Catherine, an adorable, innocent baby girl who took a bullet to the face Wednesday night in the Bronx. Her pink winter jacket was left stained with blood in the street. Her aunt started a fundraiser for the family, hoping to raise $25,000 for her medical expenses. “As many of you...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Laura Parker Russo Pleads Not Guilty To Allegedly Administering COVID Vaccine To Teen Illegally

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island biology teacher faces up to four years in prison, accused of injecting a neighbor’s son with what’s believed to be a coronavirus vaccine. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, during her arraignment, a judge signed an order telling the Sea Cliff mother to stay away from the 17-year-old friend of her son. The Long Island science teacher accused of giving a COVID vaccine to a 17-year-old neighbor without the consent of his parents had her day in court. Flanked by her husband, Laura Parker Russo walked swiftly away after pleading not guilty to an E felony,...
SEA CLIFF, NY
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritans Break Up Attempted Robbery In Chelsea, Suspects At Large

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three people after an attempted robbery in Chelsea. (credit: NYPD) They say it happened around 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 13 in front of a shop on Eighth Avenue between 21st and 22nd streets. Surveillance video shows the three suspects chatting on the street. It goes on to show one of the suspects approaching the 67-year-old victim from behind and suddenly grabbing his bag, but not being able to pull it away. The suspect then turns around and again grabs the bag, sending the victim tumbling to the ground. The two then struggle over the bag. Police say two good Samaritans intervened, and the suspect got away with nothing. He ran off southbound on Eighth Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Landlord Ellen Wink, 61, Charged With Murder For Allegedly Shooting Tenant Kurt Lametta

NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Connecticut have arrested a city official for murder after a tenant-landlord dispute turned deadly. As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports, remnants of violence remain inside 16 Nelson Ave., where police say 61-year-old landlord Ellen Wink gunned down her tenant, 54-year-old Kurt Lametta, late Thursday morning. “I was so shocked,” said Lametta’s friend Rocco Palmeri. “I’ve known Kurt since I was a kid. He was just a humble guy. Just a great dude to be around. Always happy, just tell funny stories.” Lametta had rented the house for about two years from Wink, who is also Norwalk‘s deputy registrar...
NORWALK, CT
CBS New York

Armed Suspect Dies After Police-Involved Shooting In Williamsbridge Section Of Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An armed suspect is dead after a wild police shooting in the Bronx. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, it’s the latest in a recent rash of violence both in the borough and citywide. The 27-year-old suspect was shot by police at least twice and died at the hospital. Sources tell CBS2 officers were initially called after the suspect broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. Investigators swept for shell casings around the Bronx River on Thursday after the deadly shootout by East 224th Street. “All you hear is boom, boom,” neighbor Christian Pesantas said. Cops were responding to a call of a burglary in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Federal Authorities Assisting In Deadly Bronx High-Rise Fire Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal authorities are now assisting in the investigation into the deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says it will analyze the space heater believed to be the cause and collect other data from the scene. Investigators will also document the so-called “fire dynamics” of the flames that spread through the structure. The ATF says it hopes the investigation will help prevent future tragedies.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul: State Police To Be Sent To New York City To Help NYPD Combat Gun Violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to use the state police to stop the flow of guns into the city after Mayor Eric Adams begged for help in stopping the pandemic of gun violence that has marred his first three weeks in office. It was surveillance video of an 11-month-old caught in the crossfire of a Bronx gun battle that caused Adams to admit he can’t do it alone, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. “We need help. We need help from Albany,” Adams said. Since he took the oath of office 20 days ago, Adams has been whipsawed by gun...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
