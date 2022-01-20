ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Seres Therapeutics' Oral Microbiome Candidate Shows Meaningful Improvements In Difficile Infection

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b229B_0dqmTwO300
  • The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) publication highlights that SER-109 was superior to placebo in reducing CDI recurrence, with 88% of SER-109 patients achieving a sustained clinical response compared to 60% on placebo.
  • SER-109 is an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate consisting of a consortium of highly purified Firmicutes spores, which generally live in a healthy microbiome.
  • SER-109 was also well-tolerated, with a side effect profile comparable to placebo and no serious drug-related adverse events observed.
  • Seres expects to finalize a marketing application submission for SER-109 with the FDA in mid-2022.
  • In November, Seres recruited Bacthera to manufacture SER-109.
  • Bacthera will establish a new Microbiome Center of Excellence dedicated to live biotherapeutic product (LBP) manufacturing at Lonza's site in Visp, Switzerland.
  • The 12,000 m2 Microbiome Center of Excellence will have three manufacturing floors, including capacity for commercial production. One of the three manufacturing floors will be dedicated to the manufacturing of SER-109.
  • Price Action: MCRB shares closed 4.36% higher at $7.90 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Medtronic's Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy Shows Meaningful Pain Relief

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced three-month results from an on-label, prospective, multi-center study of Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) pain therapy. The data showed meaningful pain relief using DTM SCS endurance therapy for chronic overall, back, or leg pain. At three months, patients treated with DTM SCS...
HEALTH
Benzinga

FDA Gives Nod To TScan Therapeutics' Early-Stage Trial Of TSC-100 In Hematologic Malignancies

The FDA has signed off TScan Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TCRX) investigational new drug (IND) application for TSC-100 in hematologic malignancies patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). The target of TSC-100 is the minor histocompatibility antigen HA-1, which is a lineage-specific antigen found on blood cells. The Company will now...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Seres Therapeutics#Cdi#Lonza#Mcrb
Vice

Oral CBD Prevented COVID-19 Infection in Real-World Patients, Study Suggests

Cannabidiol—the non-psychoactive cannabis compound better known as CBD—is a potent blocker of SARS-CoV-2 replication in human cells, new research shows. Not only that, but a survey of real-world patients taking prescribed CBD found a “significant” negative relationship between CBD consumption and COVID-19 infection. As detailed in...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

United Therapeutics' pig heart human recipient shows post-op improvement after 2 week

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) said the world's first recipient of a genetically-modified xenotransplanted organ, developed by the company, UHeart, reached a two-week milestone. Earlier in January, doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center transplanted a genetically modified pig heart into patient David Bennett, a 57-year-old handyman from Maryland. The heart...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Marketing
Medagadget.com

Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022 | Baxter International, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer, Novartis

Clostridium difficile results in the formation of gram-positive bacterium, and is an anaerobic poison that gets sent through the waste oral route. Clostridium difficile infection happens during anti-toxin treatment or can be caused because of medical care-related infection with clinical appearance going from asymptomatic infection to watery loose bowels or genuine gastrointestinal condition like colitis and colonic hole. This infection can be analyzed by protein immunoassays for GDH, which stands for Clostridium difficile glutamate dehydrogenase or and nucleic corrosive intensification tests for Clostridium difficile poison qualities or endoscopy.
HEALTH
Confectionary News

High cocoa dark chocolate intake improves mood and gut microbiome – Korea RCT

The consumption of high cocoa dark chocolate has shown to improve mood and gut microbiome diversity, says a three-week RCT conducted in South Korea. The study compared the effects of how the consumption of chocolates containing 85 per cent and 75 per cent of cocoa would affect a person's mood.
HEALTH
umn.edu

New University of Minnesota collaboration with OpenBiome to treat patients with recurrent C. difficile infections

OpenBiome is announcing a collaboration with the University of Minnesota’s Microbiota Therapeutics Program to ensure that patients with recurrent C. difficile infections have access to fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) until an FDA-approved alternative is available. Through this collaboration, OpenBiome will distribute preparations of intestinal microbiota manufactured using Good Manufacturing...
MINNESOTA STATE
onclive.com

Oral Fluoropyrimidine Improves Survival as Adjuvant Therapy in Biliary Tract Cancer

The oral fluoropyrimidine derivative S-1 led to improved survival when used as adjuvant therapy compared with surgery alone in patients with biliary tract cancers. The oral fluoropyrimidine derivative S-1 led to improved survival when used as adjuvant therapy compared with surgery alone in patients with biliary tract cancers, according to findings from a phase 3 trial (UMIN000011688) that were presented during the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
CANCER
Benzinga

Tango Therapeutics' TNG908 IND For Cancer Study Gets Green Signal By FDA

The FDA has cleared Tango Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TNGX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead program, TNG908. TNG908 is a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) designed to kill cancer cells with a methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion. MTAP deletions occur in 10% -...
CANCER
Benzinga

FDA Clears Lyell Immunopharma' LYL132 Trial For Solid Tumors

The FDA has cleared Lyell Immunopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: LYEL) Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1 trial for LYL132 in solid tumors. LYL132 is an investigational T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy for patients with solid tumors expressing New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1 (NY-ESO-1). LYL132 incorporates Epi-R,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

GenSight Biologics Reports Clinically Meaningful Vision Improvement is Maintained 4 Years After One-time Treatment with LUMEVOQ® Gene Therapy

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220123005091/en/. Figure 1. Evolution of BCVA In LUMEVOQ®-treated Patients (RESCUE/REVERSE/RESTORE) vs. Untreated Patients. Note: The Locally Estimated Scatterplot Smoothing (LOESS) curves show the evolution, from 12 months to 52 months after onset of vision loss, of the mean BCVA in all eyes (LUMEVOQ®- and sham-treated) from REVERSE / RESCUE / RESTORE studies and all eyes from a matched cohort of patients not treated with LUMEVOQ®. The shaded areas represent the 95% confidence interval for the mean BCVA. The values >52 months were set to 52 months. The curve starts at 12 months after onset when 92.7% of eyes in RESCUE and REVERSE had received treatment, either with LUMEVOQ® or a sham injection. The untreated cohort consisted of 208 ND4-LHON patients that were followed in the REALITY registry and from two prospective and eight retrospective natural history studies.6 (Graphic: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Pfizer's COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Shows In-Vitro Efficacy Against Omicron Variant

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) yesterday shared results from multiple studies demonstrating the in-vitro efficacy of nirmatrelvir, the active main protease (Mpro) inhibitor of Paxlovid, is maintained against the omicron variant. These in-vitro studies suggest that Paxlovid has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many-fold times higher than the amount required...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

An age-structured model of hepatitis B viral infection highlights the potential of different therapeutic strategies

Hepatitis B virusÂ (HBV) is a global health threat, and its elimination by 2030 has been prioritised by the World Health Organisation. Here we present an age-structured model for the immune response to an HBV infection, which takes into account contributions from both cell-mediated and humoral immunity. The model has been validated using published patient data recorded during acute infection. It has been adapted to the scenarios of chronic infection, clearance of infection, and flare-ups via variation of the immune response parameters. The impacts of immune response exhaustion and non-infectious subviral particles on the immune response dynamics are analysed. A comparison of different treatment options in the context of this model reveals that drugs targeting aspects of the viral life cycle are more effective than exhaustion therapy, a form of therapy mitigating immune response exhaustion. Our results suggest that antiviral treatment is best started when viral load is declining rather than in a flare-up. The model suggests that a fast antibody production rate always leads to viral clearance, highlighting the promise of antibody therapies currently in clinical trials.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
100K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy