Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota jury to decide if Chauvin’s colleagues had duty to stop deadly Floyd arrest

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
(Reuters) -The federal prosecution of three former Minneapolis police officers who took part in the deadly arrest of George Floyd began on Thursday in a trial that turns on when an officer has a duty to intervene in a colleague’s excessive use of force. Tou Thao, J. Alexander...

Comments / 0

