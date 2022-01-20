Minnesota jury to decide if Chauvin’s colleagues had duty to stop deadly Floyd arrest

PORTLAND, Maine: An Arizona man pleaded guilty in federal court today to conspiring to commit wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced. According to court records, in 2017 and 2018, Arthur Merson, 67, of Scottsdale, Arizona, participated in a scheme to defraud involving investments in Standby Letters of Credit (SBLCs). Investors were promised that they could receive a portion of the value of an SBLC, worth millions of dollars, for a much smaller initial investment. Investors were promised returns equal to many times the amounts of their initial investments in a matter of weeks. They were also promised that their money would remain in the attorney trust account of a co-conspirator—who at the time was a licensed attorney in Florida—until confirmation was received that the SBLC had been issued.

