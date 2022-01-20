ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Analysis-Russian troop build-up sparks unintended NATO renewal

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine is galvanising NATO defences in Europe that President Vladimir Putin wants to dismantle, giving the alliance a sense of renewal after failures in Afghanistan. Despite intense diplomacy https://www.reuters.com/world/blinken-arrives-berlin-ukraine-talks-with-european-allies-2022-01-20 with Russia, the United States and its NATO allies say they...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Shore News Network

U.S. seeks to protect Europe’s energy supplies if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Western leaders stepped up preparations for any Russian military action in Ukraine on Tuesday, with the United States focusing on how to protect energy supplies and Britain urging other European nations to get economic sanctions ready. Tensions remained high after NATO said https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-sends-ships-jets-eastern-europe-ukraine-crisis-2022-01-24 on Monday it was putting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

PM: Russian invasion of Ukraine will see UK troops sent to protect Nato allies

The Prime Minister also said the UK and its allies stand ready to impose ‘heavy economic sanctions’ on Russia. Britain is prepared to deploy troops to protect Nato allies in Europe should Russia invade Ukraine, Boris Johnson said, as he warned Vladimir Putin faces “ferocious” Ukrainian resistance.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Nato Summit#Ukraine#Nato#Reuters#Western#Soviet#French#United#German
The Independent

Why would Russia invade Ukraine?

With more than 106,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade. The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists. Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next.Nato...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Iraq
WTAJ

Ukraine leaders urge calm, saying invasion is not imminent

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of U.S. military equipment to shore up their defenses. Moscow has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated […]
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Euro falls to one-month low as Ukraine tensions simmer

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The euro fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine drew investors to the dollar, a day before the Federal Reserve is expected to reveal details on its plans to tighten monetary policy. Western leaders stepped up preparations for...
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

Tensions high as Russia continues build-up of troops at Ukraine border

ABC NEWS– Tensions are high in Ukraine as Russia continues to mass troops on the border. Amid fears of a possible invasion, The U.S. and NATO allies are urging a diplomatic solution, while also stepping up their military aid to the region. ABCc’s Elizabeth Schulze has the latest in...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy