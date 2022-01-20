Local utilities prepare for cold winter snap

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation said Saturday it is ready for Sunday’s incoming storm, with a plan to cover any staffing issues caused by COVID. Right now, it’s not the snow people are talking about — it’s the freezing cold. With temperatures this low, people in Philadelphia are cutting to the chase. “I don’t like the cold because it’s too cold freezing,” one person told CBS3. The cold weather not freezing plans Saturday night as Eyewitness News caught up with people at the Acme on City Avenue. “I’ll tell you my business. I’m coming from Jersey just running errands with my mom,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO