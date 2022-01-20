ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local utilities prepare for cold winter snap

 4 days ago

US News and World Report

Texas Power Plants Ready for Winter, Grid Says Ahead of Cold Snap

(Reuters) - Nearly all of Texas' electric generation units and transmission facilities have passed the state's new winterization rules, the state grid reported just before the expected coldest day so far this winter hits the West Texas Permian oil and natural gas producing area on Thursday. Extreme cold in Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

ERCOT says Texas electric grid ready for winter weather in final winterization report

TEXAS, USA — The Texas electric power grid is ready to keep the lights on this winter, according to a new report from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). ERCOT filed its final winter weatherization report of the season with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC). The report from ERCOT shows that 321 of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities passed inspection for new winterization regulations.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Winter weather preparations begin ahead of approaching cold front

HOUSTON - As we talk about a potential wintry mix for this Thursday, many locals tell FOX 26, they are much more prepared for freezing temperatures as they think back on the Cold Freeze of 2021. The freeze, which was traumatic for many, overloaded the state’s power grid and caught...
TEXAS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Next cold snap arrives by Wednesday

Temperatures are headed upward here on Tuesday, but it’ll be a short thaw followed by another bout of bitter cold. Today’s southerly winds will help lift temperatures up near 40° by afternoon. That south breeze will last until around midnight tonight, when an arctic cold front slides...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMS Radio

Snow Likely On Wednesday Followed By Big Cold Snap

If you haven’t had enough of winter yet, you’re in luck. The National Weather Service says they are expecting another light dusting of snow in our region on Wednesday. Weather officials say they expect it to happen during the day, so they’re advising everyone to be cautious of the possible slick conditions that may occur as the snow falls.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Residents, PennDOT Prepare For Bitter Cold, Measurable Snow In Approaching Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation said Saturday it is ready for Sunday’s incoming storm, with a plan to cover any staffing issues caused by COVID. Right now, it’s not the snow people are talking about — it’s the freezing cold. With temperatures this low, people in Philadelphia are cutting to the chase. “I don’t like the cold because it’s too cold freezing,” one person told CBS3. The cold weather not freezing plans Saturday night as Eyewitness News caught up with people at the Acme on City Avenue. “I’ll tell you my business. I’m coming from Jersey just running errands with my mom,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wnav.com

Maryland Prepares For Winter Storm

Maryland is preparing for a large winter storm. The National Weather Service says it’s likely to hit the region on Sunday afternoon. Western Maryland is forecast to get the highest snow totals. Still, everyone should expect to see some snow before it turns to rain later in the day. Marylanders are encouraged to spend today and tomorrow filling up their gas tanks, re-filling their medications and stocking up on food.
MARYLAND STATE
WITN

Experts advise on utilities ahead of cold weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the weather feeling more like winter, heating and air experts say now is the time to get your system serviced. James Greenleaf, Delcor Inc. general manager, says colder temperatures can take a toll on heat pump systems, which are common in Eastern Carolina. Greenleaf says...
GREENVILLE, NC

