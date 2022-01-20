ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfpack loses to Virginia Tech, hasn’t won in Raleigh since Dec. 9

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
RALEIGH — N.C. State fell below .500 for the season, missing its first 12 shots on the way to a 62-59 loss to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in PNC Arena.

The Wolfpack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to get within two, and missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.

“Offensively, we weren’t very sharp in the first half,” Keatts said. “But the conversation at halftime was we’ve been here before and just rely on your defense. I thought we played good enough defense in the first half where the game didn’t get away from us. I thought we came out in the second half with great energy.”

Virginia Tech (10-7, 2-4 ACC) picked up its first ACC road win of the year and N.C. State hasn’t won in Raleigh since Dec. 9.

Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining for the Hokies.

N.C. State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining.

Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit a jumper off a missed free throw, stole the ball and dunked and stole the ball again and made a layup as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go.

Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, was fouled by Terquavion Smith and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for N.C. State.

Aluma finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia Tech. Alleyne scored nine on 3-of-14 shooting with six rebounds. All five of his turnovers came in a span of 55 seconds.

Hellums scored 15 to pace N.C. State. Smith scored 14, but he made just 4 of 13 from distance. Seabron finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and five of the Wolfpack’s nine turnovers. Casey Morsell came off the bench to score 11, nailing 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

The Wolfpack announced before the game that freshman forward Ernest Ross will need surgery and miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right ankle in practice.

N.C. State will entertain Virginia on Saturday while Virginia Tech stays on the road to play Boston College.

