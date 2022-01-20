Wake Up Memphis Guests & Links For January 20, 2022

MLGW — Memphians who are facing utility cutoff notices may qualify for up to a $500 credit on their MLGW utility bills thanks to the Memphis Mayor and the Memphis City Council. One of two ways to qualify:. · A Tennessee Department of Human Services client or. ·...
A social studies curriculum proposed by the Mississippi Department of Education has parents concerned and pushing for a hearing. Frank Corder, Managing Editor of Y’all Politics, told Tim & Ben that the curriculum uses an “avid supporter of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools” as a primary source. Corder says parents have a very brief window of time to ask for a state hearing.
A hastily called School Board meeting in one Memphis suburb yesterday caught many parents off-guard. Despite being given only a few hours of notice on a Sunday during the Winter Break, about 20 people showed up for the Collierville school district’s meeting. Republican Congressional Candidate Bob Hendry was amongst...
There is no easing into the new year. Critical votes and (likely) Critical Race Theory await in 2022. Weekend host Frederick Tappan joined Tim & Ben on “Wake Up Memphis” to discuss hot local topics. What are Frederick’s thoughts on Chief of Police C.J. Davis call for looser...
Comments / 0