USC Fraternities Allowed to Party Again if They Hire Security for Bedrooms to Prevent Rape

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most fraternities at the University of Southern California will be allowed to open for parties again in March as long as they hire...

www.thedailybeast.com

abc17news.com

USC frats must post guards at parties after abuse claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most fraternities at the University of Southern California will be allowed to start having parties again in March if security guards are posted at stairs or hallways in fraternity houses that lead to bedrooms. The Los Angeles Times reports that strict rules issued in advance of spring fraternity recruiting known as rush follow allegations of drugging and sexual abuse at several of the college’s fraternities last year. The resumption of social activities will not apply to several fraternities that have been suspended. An investigation of sexual abuse allegations continues under Title IX of federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools and educational programs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
actionnewsnow.com

USC fraternity parties must now have security guard presence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most fraternities at the University of Southern California will be allowed to start having parties again in March if security guards are posted at stairs or hallways in fraternity houses that lead to bedrooms. The Los Angeles Times reports that strict rules issued in advance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Fraternities can return at USC as long as bedrooms have guards

University of Southern California (USC) fraternities will be able to return in some form from next month – albeit with security patrolling hallways leading to bedrooms. Students were informed this week that fraternities will be allowed to resume “social activities” from “early February” as long as a list of rules were followed.As The Los Angeles Times revealed on Wednesday, it marks the first time the Greek letter organisations have been able to meet physically following allegations of sexual assault at USC fraternities last fall. “Social activities” at the fraternities, which will begin online before moving to physical events in “early...
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC announces five fraternities on interim or modified suspension

In an email to the USC community on Jan. 18, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Charles F. Zukoski announced that four additional fraternities in the Interfraternity Council (IFC) have been placed on suspension. Three were placed on interim suspension, and one was placed on modified suspension. This...
The Independent

Faculty members of California State University protest inclusion of caste in non-discriminatory policy

Days after California State University announced the addition of caste as a protected category in its system-wide anti-discrimination policy, more than 80 faculty members reportedly sent a letter to the board of trustees opposing the move.The faculty members said the new policy would unfairly target a minority community for policing and disparate treatment, reported Press Trust of India.The policy in the university came after years of activism from Dalit students. Under the policy, a caste-oppressed student would be able to report anti-Dalit bias experienced on campus.“I commend the incredible work and dedication of the students, employees and other partners whose...
TheDailyBeast

Judge Sides With University of Florida Professors in Free Speech Case

A federal judge in Tallahassee has ruled in favor of University of Florida professors who had protested the school’s conflict-of-interest policy. In a blistering 74-page preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said the university’s decision to bar six professors from speaking against the state on Florida in their official capacity amounted to a limit on academic freedom. The professors wanted to testify in a lawsuit challenging a new state election law. Walker said the university must change its policy to allow them to testify, and that even its revised policy—which came after the school established a task force to examine the original one—was unconstitutional. “Here, fortunately, democracy does not depend upon a lone child to challenge the ‘emperors’ of our time. Instead, this nation’s ‘priests of democracy,’— its learned professors — guide us in our pursuit of truth and informed citizenship,” Walker wrote. The professors’ lawyer praised the decision, while a UF spokesperson said it would determine its next steps.
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Supreme Court to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions

The US Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case challenging the use of affirmative action policies by college admissions departments.A case alleging that Harvard University’s admissions process discriminates against Asian-Americans will be heard by the Court, likely in the next term, the Court announced on Monday. The case argues that Harvard’s policy of actively seeking to boost underrepresentation of minority groups including Black and Latino students ends up harming applicants of Asian or Pacific Islander descent. The lawsuit does not name any current or former students.As a result of the school’s efforts to boost admission rates of Black and...
TheDailyBeast

Penn Law Dean Launches Review of Prof Who Said U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

The dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s law school has officially kicked off a process that could end in sanctions for Professor Amy Wax, who came under fire recently for racist comments. During a December conversation with Brown University Professor Glenn Lowry, the tenured Penn professor said that fewer Asians should migrate to the U.S. in order to prevent a cultural and political change. She felt that more Asians would be “problematic,” leading to “the dominance of an Asian elite.” Wax has also faced backlash in the past for erroneous comments about Black students performing at a lower level than their peers. In response to Wax’s controversial remarks, Ted Ruger explained why he’d launched the faculty review process, noting that he’s received grievances about the professor over the years. “Her conduct has generated multiple complaints from members of our community citing the impact of pervasive and recurring vitriol and promotion of white supremacy as cumulative and increasing,” Ruger said. “The complaints assert that it is impossible for students to take classes from her without a reasonable belief that they are being treated with discriminatory animus.”
CBS Miami

Mark Rosenberg Acknowledges He Resigned As FIU President Because ‘I Caused Discomfort For A Valued Employee’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mark Rosenberg, who abruptly resigned as the president of Florida International University on Friday, acknowledged that he stepped down because “I caused discomfort for a valued employee.” “I unintentionally created emotional (not physical) entanglement,” Rosenberg said in a statement released publicly Sunday morning. CBS Miami has learned that Rosenberg subjected the woman to unwanted sexual advances for months, starting in October 2021. In private conversations, Rosenberg expressed his desire to have a romantic relationship with her, even promising to take care of her. The university employee is in her 20s. Rosenberg is 72. When the overtures were first made, according to...
TheDailyBeast

Texas Man Arrested for Posting Deranged Election Fraud Threat on Craigslist

A Texas man was arrested Friday for making deranged threats to officials in Georgia in the name of overturning so-called fraudulent 2020 election results. The Department of Justice said Chad Christopher Stark wrote a Craigslist posting on Jan. 5, 2021 saying it was “time to kill” an election official whose identity is redacted in court documents. “Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors. It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges,” Stark wrote. “One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors. militia up Georgia it’s time to spill blood ... we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears.” This case is the first to be tried by a task force set up by the DOJ in June to combat election-related threats.
CBS Philly

Temple University Tightening Mask Rules As In-Person Learning Resumes For Spring Semester Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of local college students will head back to campus for the spring semester on Monday, but some will be following new mask rules. Temple University said Friday people on campus will have three mask options: a surgical mask made of multiple layers, a surgical mask doubled up with a cloth one, or a KN95. A message for the Temple community regarding safety information about returning to campus. https://t.co/rZxVJog2Fh — Temple University (@TempleUniv) January 21, 2022 Temple’s policy is similar to the University of Pennsylvania. The Ivy League school requires people on campus to wear either a KN95 or N95 or...
calcoastnews.com

California again allowing early release of violent criminals

After a temporary halt, a California judge is allowing new regulations that permit two-strike offenders to serve just one-third of their prison sentences, including inmates with serious and violent criminal histories. In December, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Shama Mesiwala granted 28 district attorneys a temporary restraining order preventing the California...
The Holland Sentinel

Jury sides with state in lawsuit brought by male officers at women's prison

LANSING – A Washtenaw County jury has rejected employment discrimination claims from male corrections officers at the state's only prison for women following a trial that lasted more than a week. The state barred male corrections officers from working inside the housing units at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility near Ypsilanti in 2009 following incidents of...
TheDailyBeast

We Need an Honest Conversation About Teaching Social Justice in Public Schools

Another day, another controversy over supposed “left-wing indoctrination” in public schools and its right-wing backlash. Virginia’s new Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin last week issued an executive order banning “divisive concepts,” including “critical race theory,” from the state’s public schools. Mississippi, too, joined the growing roster of states passing de facto anti-CRT legislation, following a walkout by Black members of the state Senate. And there were reports on initiatives in at least a dozen states to require schools to post all teaching materials online, sometimes with an option for parents to withdraw children from certain classes.
