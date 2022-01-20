USC Fraternities Allowed to Party Again if They Hire Security for Bedrooms to Prevent Rape

A Texas man was arrested Friday for making deranged threats to officials in Georgia in the name of overturning so-called fraudulent 2020 election results. The Department of Justice said Chad Christopher Stark wrote a Craigslist posting on Jan. 5, 2021 saying it was “time to kill” an election official whose identity is redacted in court documents. “Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors. It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges,” Stark wrote. “One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors. militia up Georgia it’s time to spill blood ... we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears.” This case is the first to be tried by a task force set up by the DOJ in June to combat election-related threats.

