Elon Musk appears close to beginning the first ever human trials of his brain-computer interface technology.A new job posting for a ‘Clinical Trial Director’ at Neuralink reveals that the neurotech startup is preparing to take its brain chip research to the next stage.Neuralink has already conducted trials on pigs and monkeys, including a successful experiment involving a nine-year-old macaque capable of playing video games using only its mind.The firm eventually hopes to use the technology to allow “human-AI symbiosis”.Early human trials, which Mr Musk said last month will take place in 2022, will likely involve people with paralysis using...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO