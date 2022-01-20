ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Dorset's green hydrogen project secures £6.5m funding

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hydrogen fuel project is set to be up and running in Dorset later this year after securing£6.5m of funding. Dorset Green H2 is being built at White's Pitt - a former landfill site...

www.bbc.com

