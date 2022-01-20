ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings claim Gemel Smith from Lightning

By Justin Lopshire
whtc.com
 4 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Red Wings have claimed center Gemel Smith off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Smith has spent the last three seasons in the Tampa Bay organization,...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

8 Observations from the Red Wings 5-4 Loss to Dallas

There are very few Red Wings losses where I’m upset these days. They’re in a rebuild, losses will outnumber wins at certain stretches, and players are learning and growing. But the display in the Red Wings 5-4 loss during their penalty kill in overtime was one that absolutely must stop.
NHL
griffinshockey.com

Gemel Smith Assigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned center Gemel Smith to the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan. Smith was claimed off waivers by the Red Wings on Jan. 19 from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 27-year-old has yet to play this season, as he is recovering from a lower-body injury. He has spent the past three seasons with the Lightning organization, splitting time between Tampa Bay and the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch during Tampa Bay’s back-to-back Stanley Cup championship runs. Smith has accumulated 24 points (12-12—24) in 88 NHL games with Boston, Dallas and Tampa Bay. In the AHL, the Toronto, native has registered 172 points (76-96—172) and 195 penalty minutes in 286 contests in six seasons. Originally drafted 104th overall by Dallas in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Smith made his pro debut on Oct. 17, 2014 with the Texas Stars against Oklahoma City.
NHL
Dallas News

Stars accept gifts from shaky Red Wings goaltender to earn first road win streak of the season

As long as teams keep giving the Stars chances to win, they might as well take them. The Stars picked up their second road win in a row, dispatching the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime on Friday night, boosted by a shaky performance from Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. It is the first time this season that the Stars won consecutive games away from the American Airlines Center.
NHL
wingsnation.com

Gemel Smith, Justin Abdelkader make season debuts with Grand Rapids

On Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings assigned forward Gemel Smith to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan. Smith, 27, became a Red Wing on Jan. 19 after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Givani Smith’s older brother had not yet played a single game at any level in the 2021–22 season while dealing with an abdominal injury.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Givani Smith
Person
Gemel Smith
NHL

Red Wings shuffle taxi squad

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today assigned Calvin Pickard to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins and reassigned center Kyle Criscuolo and defenseman Luke Witkowski to the Griffins from the team's taxi squad. Additionally, Detroit reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the team's taxi squad from the Griffins. Pickard,...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Predators pull away from Red Wings, 4-1

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 4-1 decision against the host Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night. The loss was Detroit's second in as many days after an overtime defeat on Friday versus the visiting Dallas Stars. The Red Wings moved to 18-18-6 overall, and Nashville (26-14-3) won its sixth straight against Detroit.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi#Wkzo Am Fm#The Red Wings#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bucs’ Troubling Postgame News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in stunning fashion to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, late on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay trailed big early before mounting a huge comeback late, only for it to come up a bit short when the Rams drilled a game-winning field goal. Following the game, the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy