Overthrown in a military coup in February 2021, Myanmar’s state counselor, Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, now faces a very real prospect of dying in prison. That is the clear implication of the second two-year sentence against her — this time for supposedly smuggling walkie-talkies — dictated by one of the regime’s courts on Monday. More trials for Aung San Suu Kyi, on trumped-up charges that carry up to 100 years in prison time if convicted, still await. Clearly the junta, which justified its coup by falsely accusing her of winning the 2020 election by fraud, intends to eliminate her from political life, for good.

