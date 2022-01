Osteoporosis is a disease that can cause bones to become weak and brittle — so much so that even a simple fall or cough can cause a major fracture. According to Mayo Clinic, a person’s likelihood of developing the disease is partially determined by how much bone mass their body made in their youth, along with other, unchangeable factors like older age, Caucasian and Asian ethnicity, small body frame and low weight, and family history.

