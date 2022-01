It's no secret that Omicron is everywhere right now, and that it's the most transmissible COVID-19 variant to date. Many of the tactics we had all adopted to try and prevent the virus's spread have proven less effective (though, it's important to note, still more effective than no protection at all) against this new variant, and that unfortunately includes cloth masks. So what does that mean for the general public? It's time to switch to an N95 or KN95 face mask.

