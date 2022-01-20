ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HanWay Films Boards Comedy Drama ‘Sweet Sue’ Starring ‘White Line’s’ Maggie O’Neill, ‘Rogue One’s’ Tony Pitts

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5paA_0dqmQBWJ00

HanWay Films have picked up comedy drama “Sweet Sue” from newcomer Leo Leigh with sales set to commence at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Buyers will also be treated to footage at the market. A first look image of “White Line’s” Maggie O’Neill, who plays the starring role of Sue, is above.

In “Sweet Sue”, which wrapped production Dec. 2021, O’Neill plays a woman who embarks on a relationship with a mysterious biker called Ron after meeting at a funeral. But Ron’s son Anthony, a social media influencer who also has his own dance troupe, is more than she bargained for.

Tony Pitts (“Rogue One”) plays Ron in the film while Harry Trevaldwyn, who is set to appear on the upcoming U.K. adaptation of “Call My Agent,” takes on the role of Anthony.

Joining them are Nick Holder (“London Road”), Anna Calder-Marshall (“Last Christmas”), Paul Hilton (“Lady Macbeth”), Hannah Walters (“Boiling Point”), Jeff Rawle (“Rebecca”), Johann Myers (“Small Axe”), Amaka Okafor (“Upon the Edge”), Anthony Adjekum (“Starred Up”) and Anna Francolini (“Emma”).

While “Sweet Sue” is Leigh’s debut feature, the writer and director has previously worked as a cinematographer and photographer on projects including “Beautiful Liverpool” and “Swansea Love Story.” He wrote and directed BIFA nominated short “Mother” and Channel 4’s “Sometimes Chinese.”

“Sweet Sue” is a Somesuch, SUMS Film & Media production for BBC Film. It is produced by BAFTA Award winner Scott O’Donnell (“Surge”), Andy Brunskill (“Sweetheart”) and Tim Nash (“Home”). It was financed by BBC Film (executive produced by Eva Yates) and Somesuch (executive produced by Sally Campbell), with finance completed by executive producers Oliver Ridge, Safitri Widagdo, Katherine Moseley, Piers Hunt, Pietro Greppi, and Trigger Films.

“It’s great to be working with HanWay, BBC Film, Somesuch and SUMS on this project,” Leigh said in a statement. “All films are a collaboration and this is no exception. The team we assembled to make ‘Sweet Sue’ in front and behind the camera have been amazing to work with. I’m super excited for people to see what we’ve been up to.”

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart added: “’Sweet Sue’ is a timely human story about life-choices, love and everyday struggles that will resonate with buyers across the world looking for a British film with a big heart. We are always thrilled to be working with talented British auteurs like Leo Leigh.”

Eva Yates, executive producer for BBC Film, said: “We’re excited to be part of this beautifully realised debut with stellar performances from the wonderful cast. Leo has built on the promise of his outstanding shorts and documentaries to bring us this humorous and astute film that’s sure to appeal to audiences far and wide.”

Leigh, O’Neill and Pitts are repped by Independent Talent, Trevaldwyn and Francolini by United Agents, Holder by Conway Van Gelder Grant, Calder-Marshall by The Artist Partnership, Hilton and Walters by Independent Talent and Rawle by Gordon & French.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kirsten Dunst to Star in Alex Garland’s Action Epic ‘Civil War’ at A24

After teaming for Academy Award winner “Ex Machina” and the upcoming project “Men,” A24 has announced Alex Garland’s latest movie, “Civil War.” Kirsten Dunst is set to star alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny in the action film written and directed by Garland. Aside from the fact that the film is set in a near future America, plot details are being kept under wraps. In 2016, Garland received an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for “Ex Machina,” which also won an Oscar for achievement in visual effects. Garland followed the critically acclaimed movie with 2018’s “Annihilation” and...
MOVIES
Variety

Gutsy Sundance Horror Thriller ‘Piggy’ Broken Down by Director Carlota Pereda

Avoiding the heady and idyllic world of adolescent coming-of-age tales ever-familiar to viewers, Spanish writer-director Carlota Pereda presents a brazen look into the psyches of youth; their faults, rage, and insecurity. In this award-winning short-turned-feature, Pereda, known for nudging the boundaries of genre, delivers a roundhouse kick, annihilating them. “Piggy” (“Cerdita”) is set in a serene but suspect rural town, Extremadura, where our anti-heroine Sara (Laura Galán) emerges, wrought with anxiety and crippling trauma from the abuse she endures at the hands of her hostile and popular peers. Untamed cruelty ensues and, with each heartbreaking take, the viewer becomes Sara and all...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Review: A Quintessential Dude With Attitude and Crush on Older Woman Sundance Film. That’s a Good and Not So Good Thing

He’s a cha cha real smooth talker. He’s 22, tall and handsome with a beard, but not a scruffy hipster beard — more like a post-millennial, post-ironic traditional beard, which sets off features that are finely chiseled in a Middle American corporate way. (When he grins, he looks like Donny Osmond.) He’s just out of college but has no idea what he wants to do. He’s a Zoomer spinning his wheels, part of a tradition of aimless rebel slackers that stretches back to “The Graduate.” He’s sincere but a bit smarmy, a “nice guy” who knows how to use his...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega, Director Abi Damaris Corbin on the Making of Sundance Feature ‘892’: “It Was Nonstop”

892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017. The 33-year-old father suffered from PTSD and was frustrated that his disability checks — totaling $892 — were being withheld by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The movie had its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Jan. 21, with The Hollywood Reporter review praising lead actor John Boyega’s “ability to reflect, with poise and command, the competing, often incongruent layers of a man most of us will never know.” Boyega joined the project after Jonathan Majors, who was originally...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie O'neill
Person
Tony Pitts
New Haven Register

‘Emergency’ Helmer Carey Williams on Riding Comedy-Drama Line and Exploring Black Masculinity

The film follows straight-A student Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and his best friend Sean (R.J. Cyler) as they set to have an epic night of partying, with the goal of being the first Black students to complete their school’s legendary fraternity party tour. But when they discover a white girl passed out in their living room, their plans change: What happens if they call 911? Will they be believed? Arrested? Should they leave her on the sidewalks? Take her to the hospital?
MOVIES
Variety

National Geographic Buys Environmental Docu-Thriller ‘The Territory’ Following Sundance Film Festival Premiere

National Geographic Documentary Films has acquired “The Territory,” a timely look at indigenous-led land defense in the Amazon rainforest, following its premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival. The company plans to release “The Territory” theatrically later this year before the film heads to its streaming platforms. Alex Pritz directed “The Territory” in his feature film debut. Using verité-style footage captured over three years, the documentary tells the fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against rapidly approaching deforestation brought on by illegal loggers and nonnative farmers in the Brazilian Amazon. In Variety’s review of “The Territory,” which screened in the world cinema documentary...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Summering’ Review: A Gently Meandering Generation Alpha Riff on ‘Stand By Me’

On a balmy Labor Day weekend, four best friends find a dead body in the woods, the discovery marking an end of innocence as adolescence beckons. If you think you’ve seen this one before, “Summering” makes no apology for the resemblance. Right down to a stolen pistol shoved in a backpack, James Ponsoldt’s unhurried, sun-kissed coming-of-age drama plays as an all-female homage to Rob Reiner’s “Stand By Me” — a reference that won’t mean much to the pre-teen girls at whom it’s aimed, but may make some of their parents a little misty-eyed. Yet nostalgia may be the strongest emotion...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Sweet Sue#The European Film Market#Bifa#Channel 4#Bbc Film#Bafta Award
Variety

‘God’s Country’ Review: Thandiwe Newton Anchors a Thriller of Escalating Disputes in Big Sky Country

Race, class and cultural divides are probed with intriguing understatement in “God’s Country.” Julian Higgins’ first feature can be taken as a drama with thriller elements or a low-key thriller with atypical dramatic nuance, working either way as a quietly effective balance between genre, social issue and character study elements. Based on a James Lee Burke story, it stars Thandiwe Newton as a college professor whose fish-out-of-water status in rural Montana is exacerbated when she runs afoul of trespassing working-class hunters. Too modest in scope and impact to be a major breakout title, this Sundance premiere should nonetheless attract streaming...
MOVIES
Variety

Newen Studios Gets Extra Backing From Anton to Co-Invest in Feature Films

Newen Studios, the Paris-headquartered production and distribution group, has strengthened its strategic partnership with European producer and financier Anton as it looks to become a major player in the feature film landscape. As part of the new agreement, Anton is giving Newen Studios a global budget of €50 million ($56.6 million) to co-invest in the distribution rights of audiovisual and film projects. Anton first partnered with Newen Studios in 2019 to co-invest in Newen’s distribution rights for the group’s productions, as well as for third-party programs, across all genres, fiction, documentary, animation. ”The extension of the agreement with Anton testifies to...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Wins Bidding War for Lee Daniels’ Exorcism Thriller Starring Andra Day, Octavia Spencer and Glenn Close

Netflix has emerged victorious in a bidding war for director Lee Daniels’ next movie. Several Hollywood players, including MGM and Miramax, were vying for rights to the Oscar-nominated director’s upcoming project. Netflix’s $65 million price tag — a hefty sum covering the film’s production budget and buyouts — secured the sale, according to Deadline Hollywood, who broke the news. The movie reunites Daniels and Andra Day, who recently worked together on Hulu’s musical biographical drama “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Day will star alongside a buzzy cast that includes Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, Rob Morgan, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lee Daniels-Directed Exorcism Thriller With Andra Day, Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis Scares Up $65M+ Netflix Deal After Head-Spinning 7-Bidder Battle

EXCLUSIVE: The devil got into Hollywood this weekend as seven bidders waged a head-spinning auction battle for a star-studded exorcism movie package that was won late last night by Netflix. Lee Daniels will direct, reuniting with his Oscar-nominated The United States vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day, who’ll star with Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis. Day will play the mother of an Indiana family whose children purportedly became demonically possessed in a thriller inspired by an actual case. Sources tell Deadline that the package closed upward of $65 million, covering the film’s budget and buyouts....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Sundance: National Geographic Documentary Films Prevails in Bidding War to Buy ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documentary Films has won out in a fierce bidding war for the rights to “Fire of Love,” a documentary and love story about two French scientists who died tracking the volcanoes that were their greatest passion. It’s the first big pact of this year’s virtual Sundance, a festival that has been rather slow-going in terms of dealmaking. Netflix, Amazon, Sony Pictures Classics, Paramount and several other players were in the hunt for the film at various points. Financial terms of the deal, which was for worldwide rights, were not publicly disclosed but it is in the mid seven-figure range,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Archive 81’ Star Dina Shihabi on That Family Secret, How Melody and Dan Could Connect in a Season 2

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the finale of Netflix’s “Archive 81.” Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) spends the majority of the first season of Netflix’s “Archive 81” separated from the show’s other key characters, given that the camcorder-toting Visser resident’s story takes place in the ’90s and her work is being studied in the present day by archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie). But in the final moments of the “Archive 81” Season 1 finale, Melody becomes a literal blast from the past, as she is dragged through a portal from The Otherworld dimension she has been trapped...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Red One’: Chris Evans To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson In Amazon’s Holiday Action-Comedy From Director Jake Kasdan

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans (Avengers franchise, Defending Jacob) is set to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in an upcoming holiday event film from Amazon Studios. The film, which is currently titled Red One, aims to shoot this year. It is a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Plot specifics are under wraps. The project stems from an original story by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia that Amazon Studios landed after a competitive bidding war last year. Jake Kasdan (Jumanji franchise) is directing from a screenplay by Seven Bucks Productions’ frequent collaborator Chris...
MOVIES
Variety

Arrow Snaps Up Mark O’Brien’s Debut Feature ‘The Righteous’ Starring Henry Czerny, Mimi Kuzyk (EXCLUSIVE)

Alternative streaming service Arrow, the home for all things cult, art, horror and world cinema, has snapped up Mark O’Brien’s debut feature “The Righteous.” Having acquired the film’s U.K., Eire and U.S. rights and Canadian home entertainment rights, Arrow will roll out a digital release in the U.K. U.S. and Eire this summer as well as a deluxe collector’s edition Blu-ray in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Eire under the Arrow Video brand. The film will be released theatrically and on digital in Canada this summer by Vortex Media. Starring O’Brien (“Marriage Story”), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible franchise) and Mimi Kuzyk (“Private Eyes”),...
MOVIES
Variety

Kathryn Hunter on Her Haunting and Scene-Stealing Witches Role in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is, among other things, visually gripping, a stark, haunting dreamscape that often seems to exist outside of time. While the film is carried by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, much has been made — justifiably — of Kathryn Hunter’s eerily limber witch: you can’t look away as she bends and contorts, calling to mind a real-life Smeagol. But the movie starts with a whiteout, and so we hear Hunter before we see her. It pulls viewers in and reinforces the notion that this nimble performance (she is echoed into all three witches) is not merely...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Power of the Dog’ Artisans Ratcheted Up Film’s Tension

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jane Campion, Netflix’s award-winning Western “The Power of the Dog” is set in Montana in 1925. Campion assembled a crew of accomplished artisans to craft her stark vision of a cattle rancher, George Burbank (Jesse Plemons), who brings home a new wife, Rose (Kirsten Dunst), only to have his brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) mock and taunt her. These four featurettes explore the artistry behind the film’s cinematography, production design, editing and sound, all of which were vital in shaping the drama’s story and tone.     Cinematography Before production began, cinematographer Ari Wegner spent an entire year working with Campion to...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Leads Nominations for Golden Reel Awards

“Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “No Time to Die” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” are among the nominees for this year’s Golden Reel Awards, presented by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE). “Dune,” a frontrunner in the Oscar race for best sound, leads the way with three nominations for outstanding achievement in sound editing including feature effects/foley, feature dialogue/ADR and feature underscore. “It’s been a fantastic year for sound, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible work sound editors have performed for movies, television, games, documentaries and other creative media last year,” said MPSE president Mark Lanza. “We are excited this year to...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy