HanWay Films Boards Comedy Drama ‘Sweet Sue’ Starring ‘White Line’s’ Maggie O’Neill, ‘Rogue One’s’ Tony Pitts

HanWay Films have picked up comedy drama “Sweet Sue” from newcomer Leo Leigh with sales set to commence at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Buyers will also be treated to footage at the market. A first look image of “White Line’s” Maggie O’Neill, who plays the starring role of Sue, is above.

In “Sweet Sue”, which wrapped production Dec. 2021, O’Neill plays a woman who embarks on a relationship with a mysterious biker called Ron after meeting at a funeral. But Ron’s son Anthony, a social media influencer who also has his own dance troupe, is more than she bargained for.

Tony Pitts (“Rogue One”) plays Ron in the film while Harry Trevaldwyn, who is set to appear on the upcoming U.K. adaptation of “Call My Agent,” takes on the role of Anthony.

Joining them are Nick Holder (“London Road”), Anna Calder-Marshall (“Last Christmas”), Paul Hilton (“Lady Macbeth”), Hannah Walters (“Boiling Point”), Jeff Rawle (“Rebecca”), Johann Myers (“Small Axe”), Amaka Okafor (“Upon the Edge”), Anthony Adjekum (“Starred Up”) and Anna Francolini (“Emma”).

While “Sweet Sue” is Leigh’s debut feature, the writer and director has previously worked as a cinematographer and photographer on projects including “Beautiful Liverpool” and “Swansea Love Story.” He wrote and directed BIFA nominated short “Mother” and Channel 4’s “Sometimes Chinese.”

“Sweet Sue” is a Somesuch, SUMS Film & Media production for BBC Film. It is produced by BAFTA Award winner Scott O’Donnell (“Surge”), Andy Brunskill (“Sweetheart”) and Tim Nash (“Home”). It was financed by BBC Film (executive produced by Eva Yates) and Somesuch (executive produced by Sally Campbell), with finance completed by executive producers Oliver Ridge, Safitri Widagdo, Katherine Moseley, Piers Hunt, Pietro Greppi, and Trigger Films.

“It’s great to be working with HanWay, BBC Film, Somesuch and SUMS on this project,” Leigh said in a statement. “All films are a collaboration and this is no exception. The team we assembled to make ‘Sweet Sue’ in front and behind the camera have been amazing to work with. I’m super excited for people to see what we’ve been up to.”

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart added: “’Sweet Sue’ is a timely human story about life-choices, love and everyday struggles that will resonate with buyers across the world looking for a British film with a big heart. We are always thrilled to be working with talented British auteurs like Leo Leigh.”

Eva Yates, executive producer for BBC Film, said: “We’re excited to be part of this beautifully realised debut with stellar performances from the wonderful cast. Leo has built on the promise of his outstanding shorts and documentaries to bring us this humorous and astute film that’s sure to appeal to audiences far and wide.”

Leigh, O’Neill and Pitts are repped by Independent Talent, Trevaldwyn and Francolini by United Agents, Holder by Conway Van Gelder Grant, Calder-Marshall by The Artist Partnership, Hilton and Walters by Independent Talent and Rawle by Gordon & French.