Danish indie developer, Northplay, has dropped a Switch port of its 2020 mobile game, Headland, which is now available on the eShop for $19.99/€19.99/£17.99. In Headland you assume the role of Nor, a young boy who seems to spend as much time daydreaming in class as he does anything else, as he fights to recover the shattered pieces of his Imagination Core in order to rebuild it and restore colour and magic to the titular Headland.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO