Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as ski destination lifts booster rule

By Helen Coffey and Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Austria has announced that it will ease its restrictions on the UK slightly on Monday 24 January, with the scrapping of its “virus variant list”.

The rules are currently complex for visiting Britons - on Christmas Day 2021, the country added the UK to its virusvariantgebiete list of high risk destinations in connection to the Omicron variant.

This means that at present, only visitors who have had their booster jab may avoid quarantine on arrival.

Until 24 January, travellers from the UK who have been double vaccinated but not received a booster can visit with a negative result from a PCR test taken within the 72 hours before arrival, but must quarantine for 10 days in their accommodation.

The changes were announced after an emergency Covid meeting of Austrian ministers on 22 December.

This followed a nationwide lockdown sparked by a spike in new Covid cases, which ended on 20 December.

The national lockdown began on Monday 22 November for all, and ended on 12 December for vaccinated people only. From 20 December, everyone was released from lockdown rules, though so-called “2G” rules for entering local venues remain.

Now, the removal of the “virus variant list” means double-jabbed travellers can once again visit Austria without quarantining.

In January, health ministers also tightened the rules for mask-wearing across the country.

So what do the new rules mean for Austrian holidays?

Here’s what we know so far.

Can Britons travel to Austria?

Only vaccinated UK visitors who have had either two or three jabs may visit Austria (with some exemptions for children).

Until 24 January, only those who have had a booster jab for Covid-19 can avoid a mandatory 10 day self-isolation period.

From 24 January onward, both double- and triple-jabbed Britons may visit Austria without quarantine - but those with just two jabs must present a negative PCR test result issued within the 72 hours before travel.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated or partly vaccinated people may not visit the country at all, unless they meet one of a few strict criteria for exemption.

Until 24 January, the “virus variant list” rules still apply to the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

“The UK will be classified as a virus variant region from December 25 in Austria. Everyone travelling from the UK needs to quarantine for 10 days,” tweeted the Austrian National Tourist Office on 22 December.

“Except: People who are fully vaccinated AND have received the booster can enter Austria with a negative PCR test.”

The December rule change meant many cancelled winter holidays for families whose younger members have not yet received a booster - some may not even have received two jabs.

As of 25 December, the other countries on the virus variant list are: Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Angola, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Entry from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini is currently banned outright, including anyone who has been in those countries in the previous 10 days.

What are the new rules if you haven’t had a booster?

From 24 January, visitors from the UK who are double vaccinated can enter Austria with a negative PCR test result from within the previous 72 hours, and will not have to quarantine.

If you are double-jabbed, you must also make sure your vaccination is still in date - Austria is one of a handful of countries that has introduced an expiration date for vaccine passports .

This means that, to be considered fully vaccinated, your second dose of the vaccine must have been administered between 14 days and 270 days before you arrival date.

If your second vaccine was more than 270 days ago, you need a booster jab in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

Can unvaccinated UK travellers visit Austria?

Generally, no.

Before the booster jab rule was announced on 22 December, only fully vaccinated people - or those who can prove they have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days - could enter Austria.

They also had to provide a negative PCR result from a test taken within the past 48hours - rules which Austria may revert to if the UK is taken off the virus variant list

The Foreign Office advice states: “There are exceptions to this, including residence or habitual abode in Austria or another EU member state, pregnancy, health issues that mean a vaccination is not possible or for some work reasons. See the official Austrian advice for what is required in these cases.”

What are the rules for children?

Children under 12 do not need to provide a test result or proof of vaccination in order to enter Austria if they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

The rules for under-12s then mirror their parent or guardian’s: if the adult travelling with them has had a booster jab, they do not have to quarantine; if they have not, both have to quarantine for 10 days.

For those 12 and over: teenagers born before 1 September 2006 need to provide proof of full (double-shot) vaccination, OR proof of recovery within the past 180 days, OR proof of a booster jab in order to enter, as well as showing a negative PCR test result.

Teenagers born after 1 September 2006 do not have to produce the above, but must have registered for a Holiday Ninja Pass , taking the first test of the two required before travel to Austria.

Are there restrictions in place once there?

Austria has so-called “2G” rules in place, meaning fully vaccinated people are able to access more venues, services and public places than unvaccinated people.

You must show proof of full vaccination to enter hotels, restaurants, shops, bars, nightclubs, leisure centres, gyms, cultural institutions such as theatres, Christmas markets, ski lifts/cable cars and hair salons.

Austrian venues will accept the NHS’s Covid Pass as proof of double vaccination.

From 1 February, the rules around proof of vaccination will change in line with the wider EU’s - from this date, proof of double vaccination (for use around Austria, e.g. to access indoor venues) will expire after 180 days.

This means that - for your Covid Pass to be valid for use in and around Austria, for venues and transport - you must have a booster jab once 180 days have elapsed since your second vaccine dose. Confusingly, the rules are more lenient for Covid Passes being used to enter the country (when your second dose is valid for 270 days).

For children and teenagers who have yet to have both jabs, they can apply for an Austrian Ninja Pass and undergo regular testing instead of having to show proof of vaccination.

Restaurants and cafés are currently closing at 11 pm (though New Year’s Eve is an exception). Bars and clubs remain closed for the time being, as will the après-ski scene.

FFP2 face masks - the European equivalent to N95 respirator masks - must also be worn on public transport and in taxis, plus in shops, banks, bakeries, cable cars, museums, libraries, post offices, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

As of 6 January, these must also be worn outdoors “where a distance of two metres cannot be maintained”, with authorities giving the examples of outdoors queues or pedestrian crossings.

Can I cancel my holiday to Austria?

If you’re due to holiday in Austria, your cancellation rights will depend on what you’ve booked. If you’ve purchased a package holiday, you’re protected by the 2018 Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations; it’s likely your provider will allow you to shift dates or claim a full refund.

If you’ve booked separate elements, things get more complex. Whether you can get a refund from the airline will depend on whether the flight you’re due to take is cancelled. If it still runs, the carrier is not obliged to refund you. However, many airlines have introduced more flexible rebooking policies during the pandemic, so you will be likely be offered a voucher or the option to change your dates instead. Likewise, if you contact your accommodation provider, they may be willing to shift your booking.

Also check what’s covered by your travel insurance - depending on your policy terms, you may be able to claim money back through this.

