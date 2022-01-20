ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, MN

Frozen Potatoes Close I-94 Eastbound In Albertville

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A stretch of Interstate 94 eastbound in Albertville is closed Thursday morning because of frozen potatoes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT said a crash dumped a load of potatoes on the highway near Wright County Road 19. The potatoes were freezing to the road, so MnDOT needs to bring in equipment to clear them.

(credit: MnDOT)

The highway is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles, and MnDOT said there was no estimated time for reopening.

MnDOT said no one was injured in the crash.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

