Face-off Between Bear and Amazon Delivery Man Caught on Camera in Nail-biting Footage

By Robyn White
 4 days ago
The encounter took place in Upland, California. The delivery driver made himself look bigger in an attempt to ward off the...

Jonsie Ross
4d ago

the delivery guy did exactly what he should have, yelled and made himself look big, as well as remaing calm. There was no confrontation and no nail biting. The bear couldn't get out of there fast enough. Great job!

Grace Ross
4d ago

wow the Amazon guy performed beyond the call of duty! How brave and responsible! Amazon please give him a big reward!!?

stinkywolf
3d ago

just don't get freaked. my cousin opened her door one time and a bear was standing there on two feet. surprised both of them. my cousin just said oh and shut the door lol the bear left.

