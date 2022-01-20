Rainbow Six Extraction' Buddy Pass Tokens: How to Play With Friends

WhatsApp for iOS has just been updated to version 22.2.75. With that, many features being tested for a few months are now rolling out to the public version of the app. One of the most important features of this update is the ability to pause and resume while recording voice messages. This function was being tested since October and now WhatsApp is rolling out to all users. It’s important to note that the app just starting to test the ability to pause and resume while recording voice messages on the desktop app, as you can learn more about it here.

