Rainbow Six Extraction' Buddy Pass Tokens: How to Play With Friends

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
 4 days ago
With the buddy pass system, you can invite two of your friends to play "Rainbow Six Extraction" without them needing to own the game. Here's how it...

attackofthefanboy.com

How to Unlock Harder Difficulties in Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a pretty difficult game to beat, given how easy it is to get overwhelmed and killed by your enemies. This definitely isn’t the type of zombie game where you can just face waves of zombies, infected, or in this game’s case, the Archaeans, and come out alive. It’s much more tactical and heavily relies on map awareness, team synergy, and gathering intel. At some point when you become more seasoned, you’ll want to delve into harder territory. Here’s how to unlock harder difficulties in Rainbow Six Extraction.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to complete Triangulation missions in Rainbow Six Extraction

Triangulation missions are among the many types of missions you will complete while playing Rainbow Six Extraction. This mission type can be extremely easy or become very difficult depending on how you play it, thanks to the numerous Archaeans you can end up fighting. Here is how you complete Triangulation missions in Rainbow Six Extraction.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’: Everything we know so far about the new PS5 and PS4 game and its file size

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives set to come out in 2022, continuing the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch has been pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines.If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be travelling west...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Steam Deck stacks anti-cheat support for games aplenty

As we inch ever closer to the release of the Steam Deck, prospective buyers are looking for any update they can get about the handheld. The latest update came just as the weekend was getting underway, with Valve issuing a brief note to Steam Deck developers. Don’t let that scare you off, though, because while this update may have been … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
#Rainbow Six Extraction#Game Pass#Google Stadia
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for.In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s very...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘WWE 2K22’: Release date, pre-order deals and which wrestlers will be making an appearance

WWE 2K20 was poorly received when it was released in 2019. The game was met with numerous technical issues and some users even struggled to access some of its game modes.Now after a brief hiatus and a slight detour with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the professional wrestling series is returning in March 2022 with WWE 2K22.2K games have made sure not to repeat the same mistakes of the past, bringing with the upcoming title a suite of new features, including a highly requested manager mode. In addition to a revised gameplay engine, a new control scheme has also been implemented...
WWE
The Independent

‘Gran Turismo 7’: Everything we know so far about the PS5 and PS4 exclusive

Gran Turismo is one of the most popular racing game series out there. Since it first launched on the original PlayStation in 1997, it has combined the realism of driving simulators with the fun elements of popular arcade racers, making it accessible for everyone from hardcore petrol heads through to casual players.Now on the 25th anniversary of the series, Polyphony Studios is planning on bringing previous elements from its flagship racing sim to both the PS4 and PS5 in the biggest entry to the series yet.The last full entry we saw in the series was Gran Turismo 6, which launched...
RETAIL
UPI News

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian YouTuber has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the inventor of the world's first retractable lightsaber. Alex Burkan, who runs the Alex Lab channel on YouTube, unveiled his Star Wars-inspired invention, which produces a plasma blade that measures more than 3 feet in length and burns at a temperature of 5,072 degrees -- hot enough to cut through steel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Mac

WhatsApp for iOS adds Focus mode support, new voice recording feature, more

WhatsApp for iOS has just been updated to version 22.2.75. With that, many features being tested for a few months are now rolling out to the public version of the app. One of the most important features of this update is the ability to pause and resume while recording voice messages. This function was being tested since October and now WhatsApp is rolling out to all users. It’s important to note that the app just starting to test the ability to pause and resume while recording voice messages on the desktop app, as you can learn more about it here.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Netflix Finally Says The Word 'Competition'

Netflix's competition has increased substantially in the last two years. Management has long denied the impact, which now seems like a mistake. To keep shareholders happy, Netflix needs to make a big move like an acquisition or an expansion of its business. It's a tough time to be a Netflix...
TV & VIDEOS
Eurogamer.net

How to make an enemy bioluminescent in Rainbow Six Extraction

Let It Glow is an early-game objective in Rainbow Six Extraction. Part of the 'Scouting Ahead' track in New York City's missions, it gives you the objective of making an enemy bioluminescent through a wall. Trouble is, the game doesn't explain what this means, or how to achieve it. That...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to upgrade Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction

While your skills play an important role when it comes to succeeding in Rainbow Six Extraction, choosing the right Operator for the mission also plays an important role. Even if you have the best aim, you can get stuck in a mission just because you picked an unsuitable Operator. In...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Proteans – how to defeat a Protean

Rainbow Six Extraction features over a dozen different enemy types for you to face off against. One of the toughest is the Protean, which appears to act as a boss encounter, teleporting you to an entirely new area to face off against them in a compact arena. While your typical...
VIDEO GAMES
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

