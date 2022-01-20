'Resignation Not Accepted'—Boss Tries To Guilt Worker Into Staying in Job in Viral Post
His boss allegedly told him he "can't leave" as it would be "debilitating" for all of his...www.newsweek.com
don't let the boss bully you into staying. remember him of your last day then tell him he'd best hire someone so you can get them trained before you leave. he can't force you to stay. he can take no legal action. that's just a dry threat.
His job is SO important that he has to stay? The whole company will fall apart? Must be worth a GIANT pay raise, right?
We had a guy put his 2 week notice in and wasn't aloud to finish his time out. They showed him the door 2 days later. Then had the nerve to tell the rest of us we should put at least 2 months notice in. That's when I asked if he'd give any of us 2 months or even 2 weeks notice before firing any of us. Everyone but him laughed.
