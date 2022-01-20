ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Resignation Not Accepted'—Boss Tries To Guilt Worker Into Staying in Job in Viral Post

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
 4 days ago
His boss allegedly told him he "can't leave" as it would be "debilitating" for all of his...

Beth Janousek
4d ago

don't let the boss bully you into staying. remember him of your last day then tell him he'd best hire someone so you can get them trained before you leave. he can't force you to stay. he can take no legal action. that's just a dry threat.

May
4d ago

His job is SO important that he has to stay? The whole company will fall apart? Must be worth a GIANT pay raise, right?

TJ-Jeeper
3d ago

We had a guy put his 2 week notice in and wasn't aloud to finish his time out. They showed him the door 2 days later. Then had the nerve to tell the rest of us we should put at least 2 months notice in. That's when I asked if he'd give any of us 2 months or even 2 weeks notice before firing any of us. Everyone but him laughed.

KSAT 12

The Great Resignation: When to Stay and When to Go

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – After more than a year of the uncertainty involving COVID-19, people are feeling restless, not to get back into the office, but to leave their jobs entirely. A whopping 55% of Americans say they will look for a new job this year. But before you quit, there are ways to re-assess your current job to make it work for you, or to make sure you don’t burn bridges on your way out.
Upworthy

All employees at a pizza place are quitting their jobs after abusive manager steals their tips

It's never easy to work with an abusive boss, but it's all the worse to work with someone who steals your money. One person who found themselves in such a situation shared their story on Reddit where it went viral. They worked as a server at a pizza place in Washington and said their boss actually took tips that were meant for them. After repeatedly stealing from their tips, they decided enough was enough. The employee said the boss had been abusive from the beginning and his treatment of employees was a breaking point for many of them.
Upworthy

Employee refused time off for honeymoon, maliciously complies and gets manager fired

The pandemic has revealed more than ever the importance of a healthy work-life balance. Workplaces are also learning, the hard way, that employees are prioritizing themselves and their private lives like never before. One employee quit his job after his manager tried to get him to cancel his honeymoon plans that he had requested almost 3 months prior. Reddit user @WhoSc3w3dDaP00ch shared how he was already taking on a lot of work that his manager was supposed to do while his boss was out playing golf. When his boss demanded he returns to work, he maliciously complied.
CBS Miami

‘The Great Resignation’: A Look At Where Workers Are Going

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s being called “The Great Resignation,” but the ongoing question is where are the workers? Where did they go? Here’s a clue on how to navigate the issue. “It is the vowels we learned in elementary school, A-E-I-O-U. These five letters stand for the five things that explain what’s going on,” said entrepreneur and author on branding Bruce Turkel. WEB EXTRA: Full 1-On-1 With  Bruce Turkel   For example, “A” stands for assets. Workers who have money and or property income can live off that while shifting priorities or just live off their portfolios. “They can use their assets to help them change...
Fortune

Fight the Great Resignation by changing how you treat the workers who stay

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Among the many 2021 pandemic-era trends, the Great Resignation received a lot of media attention for good reason. The number of workers quitting hit an all-time high in November 2021, with 4.5 million Americans leaving their jobs, Fortune reported earlier this month.
The Next Web

People no longer accept shitty jobs, and it’s fuelling the Great Resignation

“Do what you love,” is no longer just advice. High school students learn early on that their future careers should be passion-driven. Self-help books counsel job searchers to start with reflection on what they love. And Hollywood films teach people, in romantic fashion, to aspire to work that is intrinsically satisfying and expresses our authentic selves.
