US President Joe Biden was set to hold talks on Monday with European leaders over the Ukraine crisis, as the EU urged allies to avoid a "nervous breakdown" in the face of fears Russia could stage a full-scale invasion. Tensions have soared over Moscow's deployment of some 100,000 troops and heavy armour at its neighbour's borders, despite the Kremlin's insistence it is not planning a new incursion almost eight years after it seized Crimea. NATO said it was sending jets and ships to bolster its eastern European flank, as US media reported Washington was weighing deploying up to 5,000 troops to central and eastern European allies. Fears of an attack by Moscow helped send global stocks sharply downwards -- with Russia's main market plunging and the central bank suspending foreign currency purchasing after the ruble slumped.

