Manufacturers: Ashford Japan, Koizumi, NEW LIGHT POTTERY, NICHIHA, Hirata TILE, Lilycolor, Odelic, RILNO tanaka kougei. Text description provided by the architects. This is a project that confronts the nature of the renewal of land use after a deteriorating rental building facing a shopping street was demolished. The site is in the center of Oita City, on the western edge of the oldest shopping street in the area. The bustle of the past has faded and the arcade has turned into a place that people just pass through to get somewhere else. We received a request from a client who runs a letting agency in the town to use a corner of the site where a car park was going to be built after the building was demolished for a small tenant space and a place for people to go such as a park where they can take a break, in order to bring the bustle back to the area.

