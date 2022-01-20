ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Moth – True Stories Told Live at The Paramount Theater

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Paramount Theater welcomes The Moth to the stage for True Stories Told Live on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. The Moth...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Augusta Free Press

Paramount Theater presents The Mavericks ‘En Español’ World Tour live

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Paramount Theater welcomes Latin, country and rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks for their “En Español” World Tour live on stage on Sunday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. The Mavericks are returning to the road with...
MUSIC
Augusta Free Press

Court Square Theater launches X2 Comedy Series

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. At a time when the world could use a healthy dose of laughter, Court Square Theater launches the X2 Comedy Series, beginning Saturday, Jan. 29. Hosted by JMU Professor Chris Womack, the show opens with the comedic talents of Dawn Davis Womack,...
TV & VIDEOS
Augusta Free Press

Black History Month Concert at The Paramount Theater

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Paramount Theater will welcome The University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for their Black History Month Concert on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. The Black History Month Concert will feature the Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award-winning gospel group...
SOCIETY
slpecho.com

Theater closes ‘These Shining Lives’

After the theater program finished its last show Jan. 16, senior and Thespian vice president Caroline Butler said “These Shining Lives” was an exhilarating act to perform. “We got nothing but good compliments after each show. It went really well, and I had a lot of fun,” Butler said. “The cast is a lot of fun to perform with. The crew is a lot of fun to be with. And even though it’s a very serious show, it was very enjoyable.”
THEATER & DANCE
98.3 The Snake

Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess Recalls Meat Loaf Audition Story

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess recently posted a video to YouTube in memoriam of Meat Loaf, recalling his audition for the rock icon in the late '80s. Rudess plays the piano to "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" while images of Meat Loaf performing are seen in the reflection of his piano. You can watch the video below.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Save the Cinema review – feelgood slop based on a true story

Based on a true story, Save the Cinema is the kind of plucky underdog feelgood slop that the British film industry churns out on a regular basis, largely to the indifference of audiences. It tells of a small Welsh community that bands together to save their listed art deco cinema (which also doubles as the home for the local youth theatre) from shifty developers who want to pull it down and build a mall.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
Pitt News

Pitt Stages spring productions bring diverse stories to theaters

Following its lineup of plays in the fall, Pitt Stages is preparing for its return to Oakland theaters this spring. They have a diverse set of plays focusing on queer identity, personal growth and self-discovery. After returning to live and in-person productions this fall following a season of virtual productions,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hollywood Reporter

Mace Neufeld, Producer of Jack Ryan Blockbusters, Dies at 93

Mace Neufeld, the producer who backed all five movies based on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan CIA analyst, including The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, has died. He was 93. Neufeld, a former talent/personal manager who represented the likes of Don Adams and The Carpenters, wrote a song for Sammy Davis Jr. and snapped a famous post-World War II photograph that was a contender for the Pulitzer Prize, died Friday in his sleep at his Beverly Hills home, a member of his production company told The Hollywood Reporter. A Neufeld company also produced the groundbreaking 1980s CBS...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Kings of Napa a True Story?

Developed by Janine Sherman Barrois, ‘The Kings of Napa’ is an African American drama series that revolves around the Kings, a family that owns a wine-making business at Napa Valley in California. Chaos soon descends when the patriarch of the family quits, and the responsibility is handed over to the three children, who must understand their way around wealth, power, and legacy. This inspirational drama series instills a lot of hope and feeling in us, so we are left to wonder if there is any semblance of real life that could be found in it. If that’s what is on your mind too, let us share with you all that we know!
NAPA, CA
culturemap.com

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live comes back to Dallas with an all-new production. Emily Connor and the world’s greatest, and only, movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and GPC, will take audiences on an rollercoaster ride through the film Making Contact, imposed by Mad Scientist, Mega-Synthia.
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible’ Release Dates Pushed (Again), This Time To 2023 And 2024

Paramount Pictures and Skydance said Friday that they have made the decision to move Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 to 2023 and 2024, respectively. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the companies said. “The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.” Franchise star Tom Cruise already had a Paramount-Skydance tentpole coming in 2022: Top Gun: Maverick, which has been delayed...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is The God Committee Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Austin Stark, the medical drama thriller movie ‘The God Committee’ toys with morality as much as mortality. But in the end, the narrative rests its case on the deeply flawed nature of human society. When the expected death of a patient opens avenues for three others, the doctors at the titular committee get to play God and decide the fate of the patients.
RELIGION

