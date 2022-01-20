Eastern NC prepares for another winter storm; expects more snow than ice

CHARLOTTE — Starting Thursday, snow, sleet, freezing rain and ice are expected to cause significant winter impacts in central and eastern regions of North Carolina.

Both North and South Carolina have already declared a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm.

[ TRACKING: Winter storm threat shifts farther east ]

Gov. Roy Cooper held a news conference Thursday where he advised people to prepare for the storm, especially those in the eastern part of the state.

He also activated National Guard troops to help with transportation and other needs across the state. 114 soldiers with high clearance vehicles, trucks and four-wheel drive ambulances are staging in central and eastern North Carolina Thursday.

Anchor Genevieve Curtis was in Union County, where the storm is expected to bring more snow than ice. She said rain already started falling as of Thursday afternoon, which interrupted NCDOT plans.

A handful of crews will be coming in early Friday morning to start working on the roads in Union, Stanly and Anson counties, and they’ll see how the day progresses. There biggest concern is the ice forming in the below-freezing temps.

“If you see a spot that looks kind of shiny, that’s probably ice, so you have to think of black ice being around in the morning and most likely Saturday, as well,” said NCDOT spokesperson Jen Thompson.

[ CLOSURES & DELAYS: School districts east of Charlotte modify schedules Friday due to winter storm ]

Ice is the reason Beth Tourtellot plans to see what the street conditions look like in the morning before making her 25 minute commute.

“If it’s super icy than I probably won’t come in, because I’m not going to risk wrecking just to come in,” said Tourtellot, owner of Peddler’s Paradise Monroe.

NCDOT prepares for another winter storm on its way to the Carolinas

NCDOT crews started treating roads Wednesday ahead of Friday’s winter storm chance.

An ice storm warning was issued in northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina, where rain was expected to change Thursday night to mixed precipitation that includes freezing rain. The area could receive up to a quarter inch (0.6 centimeters) of ice before Sunday.

An initial wave of snow could dump several inches on parts of eastern Virginia and North Carolina Thursday night. A more significant round of snow is expected to arrive Friday night to Saturday morning. Parts of the area could get 3 to 5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Channel 9 could see salt trucks and plows lines up at a North Carolina Department of Transportation facility in northeast Charlotte. There were notes on the windshields denoting which areas the trucks will go to.

We are not expecting nearly as much ice from the coming storm, so the NCDOT is preparing in a different way than it did for Sunday’s storm.

“With the first one, we put out brine solution. We aren’t doing it with this one because it’s going to wash out in the rain and we don’t want to waste our resources,” said NCDOT spokesperson Jen Thompson.

You can find more tips and resources from North and South Carolina Emergency Management here:

