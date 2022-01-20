ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCDOT working non-stop to prepare roads for next winter storm

By Claire Molle
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ahead of inclement weather, officials with the NC Department of Transportation have been working hard to keep roadways safe in Eastern North Carolina.

They said they have all their crews out working, some fixing the roads as we prepare for the next winter storm. They add that what is so concerning about this coming event is the duration of the freezing temperatures.

“It’s a lot of work, you know with an event lasting this long, it’s around the clock. You know, we’ve got folks doing different things at all times, so there’s a lot that goes into it definitely,” said Pitt County Maintenance Engineer Jordan Davenport.

Davenport said getting the brine down early — which allows them to clear the road after the snow and ice fall — is crucial when preventing ice from bonding to the pavement and allows them to clear the roads.

“I’ve got everybody in our unit working on this, and then additionally we have personnel from other DOT units assisting us as well,” said Davenport.

Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of second winter storm

Davenport explained they will closely monitor the conditions and adapt according to changing temperatures and precipitation.

“We will continuously be applying brine, we may switch to salt at some point, and then add in a plowing sequence, once the accumulation builds to a point that we can do so,” he said.

Davenport also said the best thing you can do is stay off the roads, which not only keeps you safe but helps his team as they make preparations.

“The less traffic on the roadways gives us more room to do what we need to do, and allows us to get these roads cleared and safer quicker than we would if it’s congested with a lot of traffic,” he said.

Davenport added they are doing everything they can to keep the roads clear and safe, but the upcoming weather is worrisome.

“You know with the temperatures staying down for multiple days, you know, below freezing, all those factors put together makes this a very concerning event for us,” he added.

Finally, Davenport said if you can stay off the roads during the bad weather, you absolutely should. He added it’s important to make sure you have everything you need ahead of time so you don’t have to get behind that wheel.

