Kansas City, MO

Dangerous wind chills grip Kansas City area

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Anyone spending any amount of time outdoors Thursday will need to cover up.

Morning wind chills across Kansas City were measured below zero. With a forecasted high of 17 degrees, wind chills likely won't get above 5 degrees.

At that temperature, frostbite is possible when any extremities are exposed for 15 to 30 minutes — such as hands, feet, nose and ears.

Emergency shelters have been activated across the metro for anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the bitter cold.

Despite the cold, it is recommended not to leave any vehicles running to warm them up as theft increases in cold weather.

It is advised to check on the elderly or anyone else at risk to make sure their heat is working and they are safe.

Pipes can freeze at these temperatures. To prevent that from happening , you can open cabinet doors and let some water drip, among other things.

There is no precipitation expected with the bitter cold, meaning travel should not be affected.

Vehicles are more likely to break down in extreme cold, so it's wise to keep an emergency kit with you at all times . Items could include a blanket, food, water and a candle.

