Presidential Election

Thursday briefing: Biden’s first year in office; Trump’s Jan. 6 records; another George Floyd trial; new recycling tech; and more

By Tess Homan
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is marking one year in office today. What he promised: To tackle the pandemic, climate change, racial justice and the economy. Where things stand: He’s facing the largest coronavirus surge yet, inflation, a Congress that has blocked his agenda — and his popularity has dropped....

The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
MSNBC

Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

As more details are revealed about the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Texas Democratic congressman and former impeachment manager Joaquin Castro says this is a sign that that January 6th committee is “doing its job”. “Bennie Thompson is getting to the bottom of it,” Castro tells Ali Velshi. “Ultimately, the January 6th commission is going to have to make sure that every single person who helped plan that attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence bears out, including the President of the United States are held accountable”. While the work continues in Washington, Castro’s home state of Texas is pushing the symptoms of the Big Lie further – enacting voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to be a deterrent to democratic participation. “A concrete example of how they get away with” these restrictions that eat away at rights little by little.Jan. 22, 2022.
