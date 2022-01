If you're trying to live a more sustainable life and lower your overall carbon footprint, one way to do it is to reduce your food waste. Lowering your impact through food choices is easier than you think, suggests Ashlee Piper, sustainability expert and author of Give A Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet. Little steps can help, and also be healthier for you too – such as walking to the store to get groceries instead of driving, if that's an option – since this not only saves on carbon emissions but makes you less likely to buy more than you need.

