End of the Roe v. Wade Era?

It was oddly warm on that December day as we stood on the steps of the United States Supreme Court. We had no choice but to stay, because the stakes were so high. Arm in arm, huddled close together, women from across the country stood on the steps of the Supreme Court with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and members of the Liberate Abortion Campaign. They stood among others hoping that the nine justices hearing Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi case that would make most abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy, would understand that we simply could not go back to a time when we had no choice.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO