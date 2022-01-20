ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End of the Roe v. Wade Era?

Ponca City News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody After a COVID-19 driven timeout last year, March for Life returns this year to Washington, D.C., for the 49th year, noting the anniversary of and support to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision of Jan. 22, 1973. This began the era of legal abortion in the USA. A...

www.poncacitynews.com

thebutlercollegian.com

Supreme Court case threatens Roe v. Wade

Protesters gather on the steps of the Indiana Statehouse to finish the pro-life march that took place on Jan. 24. Photo by Tessa Fackrell. 49 years ago, on Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court of the United States adjudicated Roe v. Wade. This case set the precedent that, before their third trimester, women are legally allowed to get an abortion in the United States without intervention from the state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
shepherdexpress.com

Is the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade the Last One?

For nearly 50 years women in Wisconsin, and the United States, have enjoyed the privilege of knowing they had access to safe and legal abortions. This past Saturday marked the 49th year since the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on Roe v. Wade which affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. As unthinkable as it may have been even a few years ago, it seems as though the court may now be preparing to meddle with “settled law” and rule in favor of a restrictive abortion law in Mississippi that would effectively reverse the Roe decision.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Saturday marks 49 years since Roe v. Wade ruling

It has been 49 years since the Supreme Court handed down the historic Roe v. Wade decision. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford has more on the anniversary. Then, Columbia Law School professor Carol Sanger joins CBSN to discuss the future of Roe v. Wade.
Channel 3000

What overturning Roe v. Wade would mean for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis.– 49 years after Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion access across the United States, some fear the ruling won’t remain in tact for its 50th anniversary. If Roe is overturned, Wisconsin is one of 21 states where abortion would once again become...
MADISON, WI
Commonwealth Journal

The time is now to overturn Roe v. Wade

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide with its ruling in Roe v. Wade. As we look back 49 years later, we mourn the more than 62 million babies in America whose lives since then have been extinguished while they were yet in their mothers' wombs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bwhi.org

On the Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Black Women Are Worried…

It was oddly warm on that December day as we stood on the steps of the United States Supreme Court. We had no choice but to stay, because the stakes were so high. Arm in arm, huddled close together, women from across the country stood on the steps of the Supreme Court with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and members of the Liberate Abortion Campaign. They stood among others hoping that the nine justices hearing Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi case that would make most abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy, would understand that we simply could not go back to a time when we had no choice.
U.S. POLITICS
Essence

For Black Women, The Fights For Roe v. Wade And Voting Rights Are Inextricable

On the anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Malika Redmond, Co-founder & CEO of Women Engaged, discusses the link between voting rights and reproductive rights for Black women. To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday, President Biden and Vice President Harris came to Atlanta with an agenda...
spectrumlocalnews.com

State of abortion rights: 49 years of Roe v. Wade

TEXAS — Dr. Harold Miller, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist, said he will never forget the only time a patient of his died. The Air Force veteran who lives in Houston recounted over 50 years ago how he tried to help a woman in her twenties who became infected after undergoing an illegal abortion. He said he almost quit practicing medicine.
TEXAS STATE
wpde.com

Abortion opponents rally at Texas Capitol on 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — This year marks 49 years since the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a woman's right to an abortion with the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. That landmark case now has a rocky future. Twelve states already have laws in place to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe.
PROTESTS
POPSUGAR

This Roe V. Wade Anniversary, We Must Consider Race

On Sept. 1, 2021, the state of Texas passed a new abortion ban, threatening the foundation of the landmark Supreme Court decision for 1973's Roe v Wade. The Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) drastically limits the ability of organizations like Planned Parenthood to provide abortion care in Texas beyond six weeks of pregnancy, and sometimes even earlier — since the state's law is dependent upon the detection of what legislators call a "fetal heartbeat."
klkntv.com

Ricketts declares Roe v. Wade anniversary as Day of Prayer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, January 22, as a Statewide Day of Prayer. “Nebraska is a pro-life state,” the Governor’s proclamation says. “Nebraska state law states that it is ‘the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible.’”
LINCOLN, NE
Washington Examiner

US is ready for a world without Roe v. Wade

The drafters of the U.S. Constitution envisioned it as a lasting framework for our new country’s legal system that would stand the test of time. In their view, the words of our Constitution and its subsequent amendments contained explicit meaning that provided strength and certainty as the supreme law of the land.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Where do Americans stand on abortion and on potentially overturning Roe v. Wade?

Anti-abortion activists will take to the nation's capital on Friday to rally and protest the legality of abortion. The 49th annual March for Life, which is held each year on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling, which effectively legalized abortion nationwide, comes as the landmark ruling is facing its strongest threat in years. The high court justices are expected to rule later this year on a Mississippi case centered on overturning the legality of abortion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vice

I Was in an Underground Abortion Network Before Roe v. Wade

If you were pregnant and didn’t want to be, you called Jane. Between 1969 and 1973, before abortion became legal across the United States, the 100-plus women who made up Jane—mothers, housewives, teachers, college dropouts—helped people procure abortions. They estimate that they performed more than 11,000 abortions themselves.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

