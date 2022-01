CLEVELAND, Ohio – Heading into her first headlining arena tour, Kacey Musgraves promised something “f***ing pretty.” She may have undersold it. Sunday’s “Star-Crossed Unveiled” tour at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was an extravagant showcase with all the lights and confetti you’d want from Cleveland’s first major concert of the year. But nothing shone brighter than Musgraves, who strutted on stage just after 9:30 p.m. with cozy jeans, long hair and a smile beaming across her face.

