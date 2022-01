The rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks doesn’t need any extra heat this season, but Grayson Allen was happy to pour gasoline on the fire Friday night. Allen earned an ejection and a flagrant-2 foul after throwing Alex Caruso to the court to prevent a breakaway dunk in the Bulls’ 94-90 road loss to the Bucks. But those repercussions couldn’t offset the ensuing disaster ...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO