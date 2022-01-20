ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch producer highlights Bobby Kotick as a reason for slow OW2 development

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy Kennedy, one of the producers on the Overwatch team recently opened up about another type of issue the devs were facing while trying to move Overwatch 2 forward. It appears that Bobby Kotick was trying to micromanage the creative process as Kennedy...

TheConversationAU

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard: with the video game industry under new management, what's going to change?

In 1979, a group of disgruntled Atari employees decided to quit and create their own company. Activision was the world’s first “third-party” game development company, producing and publishing titles for other companies’ platforms. Fast-forward 43 years and the company that is now Activision Blizzard has been bought by one of the major platform owners in the industry, Microsoft, for a blistering US$68.7 billion dollars (around A$95.6 billion) – the largest sale in the history of the video game industry. This sale is also massive in terms of the game franchises Microsoft now has control over; it now owns blockbuster franchises such as...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Would Make $293 Million If He’s Fired After Microsoft Deal

Head of troubled gaming studio has a cushy contract as Microsoft swoops in with $68.7 billion cash acquisition. Activision Blizzard will soon have a new owner, Microsoft, but the same CEO, Bobby Kotick. That second part is kind of surprising to anyone who has been following the legal and PR nightmare surrounding the “frat house”-environment saga at the game studio behind “Call of Duty,” “Overwatch” and “Candy Crush.”
BUSINESS
gizjo.com

Bobby Kotick still has his job: Day 58

Hello again, and welcome to the second-ever installment of our weekly series, “Bobby Kotick still has his job.” You can read the first in the series here. We are now 58 days out from Nov. 16, 2021, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Bobby Kotick had known about sexual misconduct at Activision Blizzard for quite some time. Many years. Despite knowing, he never informed the company’s board and, in some cases, actually provided cover for the accused.
BUSINESS
psu.com

Bobby Kotick Was One Of The Highest Paid CEOs In Gaming In 2020

A recent report from Games One compiled compensation information from 40 different companies who each focused solely on gaming from 2020, to see what the highest executives were making in the pandemic’s first year. Each executive officer listed earned at least a six figures, and unsurprisingly Activision Blizzard’s chief...
BUSINESS
gamepur.com

Bobby Kotick nabs second place in list of games CEO compensation for 2020

As the pandemic took hold back in 2020 and people retreated inside for months on end, seeking solace in gaming and other technological outlets, it was inevitable that many of the companies in the gaming and tech sector would see a boost to their bottom line. A new survey from market intelligence firm Games One, however, now reveals how much of those 2020 profits went to the CEOs of the companies in question.
BUSINESS
altchar.com

Battlefield 2042 is finally adding scoreboards next month

Scoreboards are coming to Battlefield 2042 in the February 2022 update, DICE just confirmed via Twitter. This highly-requested feature will be introduced in Update 3.3, which is currently scheduled to arrive in mid to late February 2022, barring any hiccups. "Update 3.3 Our next update after 3.2 arrives in mid...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Report: Bobby Kotick to step down once Activision Blizzard deal closes

Bobby Kotick is the CEO of gaming publisher Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard is being acquired by Microsoft and added to Xbox, in a deal worth almost $70 billion. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, once the deal closes, Kotick is expected to step down. Activision Blizzard CEO...
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Bobby Kotick's Payout Is A Small Price For The Good That Could Come From Microsoft's Acquisition

Microsoft's announcement of a planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard sent ripples through the industry for a number of different reasons. The ramifications for Microsoft's library, Xbox Game Pass, exclusivity, and more are all staggering. But much of the discussion has centered on what will ultimately happen to current Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who for months has been resisting pressure to resign amid allegations of a toxic workplace culture and lax-at-best leadership. With news of the acquisition, Kotick is likely headed for a massive payday at the end of this process, which just feels wrong. And while this, rightly, will be a difficult pill to swallow for many, as a practical matter, it's important to focus on the positive steps that will improve working conditions for the employees and the role we can have in ensuring this happens.
BUSINESS

