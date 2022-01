Dai Ballin has a new video out, and he’s got no problems talking his talk on “The Biggest.” Produced by Jobe, the track is about having nothing, then coming up through the streets to where he is now. The beat is dark, and Dai tells it like it is when rapping about his come up. The video from TeeGlazedIt has Dai Ballin and his crew in the alley and the basement, living out the lyrics, while Dai gets to flex about his lifestyle now. Keep an eye out for more music from Dai Ballin in the future, and you can check out the clip for “The Biggest” here below:

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO