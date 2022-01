The U.S. Supreme Court has issued its ruling on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates, ruling against one and, at the same time, in favor of another. “They dealt with two different vaccine orders that were being implemented by two different agencies of state government,” explained Rob McKenna, former state attorney general. “The first — and the mandate that would have affected the largest number of employees, around 84 million private company employees in fact — was the OSHA mandate. So it was a mandate imposed as a matter of workplace safety on all employers of 100 employees or more.”

