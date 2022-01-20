ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Free Library Add-Ons to Make Your LFL a Local Landmark

By Tirzah Price
Cover picture for the articleLast fall, my partner and I bought our first house in a small Midwestern town that’s only a block away from a well-loved park with a nice amount of foot traffic. Buying your first home is a big deal and one would think that there are many details and practical implications...

