Little Free Library Add-Ons to Make Your LFL a Local Landmark

The Livingston County Library’s goals for 2022 are to reboot technology in both the Main Library and Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. As we have learned, technology has sustained us through the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to define how the library offers services and programming. A major overhaul is needed to get the library’s facilities up to par with current technology. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Robin Westphal, State Librarian, were pleased to announce in December 2021 that Livingston County Library was approved for an LSTA Technology Mini-grant of $28,498.00 for the library’s Technology Reboot Project. With these funds, the library will replace antiquated computer stations at the Main Library; and more computing stations will be added at the Youth Library. In the Youth Library, Smart TVs for programming and two additional early literacy stations have been installed. “As all of the ordered components arrive, the technology the library offers to our community will be enhanced,” says Library Director Sue Lightfoot-Horine. This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO