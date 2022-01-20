ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK SMEs: how is your business experiencing current levels of inflation?

UK inflation figures rise to highest in almost 30 years official data shows. An energy bill reading at a home in London, Britain, 19 January 2022.

UK inflation figures have risen to their highest in almost 30 years, and energy costs are expected to increase further this year.

We’d like to hear from owners of small or medium sized UK businesses about how their enterprises are affected by skyrocketing costs.

