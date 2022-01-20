ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the best bedding sales from Wayfair, Kohl’s and Home Depot this January

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
 4 days ago

Best bedding sales in January

If you’re pulling up the covers because you’re feeling colder than usual this month, it’s not just your imagination. Atmospheric scientist, Deanna Hence, explains that in many parts of the world, January sees some of the coldest temperatures of the year because of the Earth’s tilt.

Tilt or not, retailers have already prepared to help you stay warm by rolling out bedding sales. Wayfair, Kohl’s and Home Depot offer deep discounts on all things bedding, from cozy comforters to fluffy pillows to mattress toppers. Basically, if you’re thinking of outfitting your bedroom with a few new items, now is the time to do it.

What you need to know about January bedding sales

Why you should buy bedding in January

While bedding is often purchased during back-to-school, January sees its fair share of department-wide sales. Many bedding items are marked down to the lowest prices of the year, in part because retailers are unloading old inventory and clearing shelves for new spring merchandise.

January is the ideal time to maximize savings on bedding, especially if you received gift cards from Wayfair, Kohl’s or Home Depot. It’s worthwhile to apply them to larger bedding purchases, such as luxury down comforter sets , which may cost nearly $500-$1,000 at full price. To boot, gift cards are treated as a regular tender and not a coupon, which means you may be able to stack additional savings with rewards programs, coupons or sales.

If you’re celebrating a couple about to say “I do,” January is the perfect time to buy gifts from their registries. While you’re probably aware that Kohl’s offers registries, you may be surprised to learn that so do Wayfair and Home Depot. Some of the happy couple’s bedding items on their registries may be on sale this month. To save even more on your purchase, you can ship it directly to them, often for free.

January bedding promotions at Wayfair, Kohl’s and Home Depot

No matter what you’re looking for bedding-wise, there’s a good chance it’s on sale this month. It’s not just bedding basics, either. Premium accessories, ranging from heated blankets to throw pillows, may also be marked down.

Here are some of January’s top bedding promotions from Wayfair, Kohl’s and Home Depot:

  • Wayfair has slashed prices between 20%-70% off on hundreds of comforter sets, sheets and weighted blankets. Their Bedding Basics sale features thousands of items marked $25 and below.
  • Kohl’s is currently offering buy one, get one 50% off on select bedding, including mattress toppers and pillows. Other bedding items have been marked down by 50% off.
  • Home Depot has dozens of sheet and comforter sets that are 10% to 30% off, including many from premium brands like Laura Ashley, Nautica and Eddie Bauer. Select mattress accessories are 40%-60% off.

Best bedding products on sale this January

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XE0AS_0dqmIhHl00

Lauren Ralph Lauren Gavin 200 Thread Count Striped Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Although it’s a simple pattern, the distressed diamond design complements most solid comforters. They have an extra-deep pocket, making them suitable for mattresses up to 22 inches. As an added bonus, the percale sheets are OEKO-TEX Certified.

Sold by Wayfair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbK3p_0dqmIhHl00

Eddie Bauer Liquiloft Down Alternative Medium Support Pillows

This twin pack of gel-filled pillows offers medium support for all types and sleepers, including those who toss and turn. The pillows, available in king and jumbo sizes, have a removable microfiber case that is machine washable.

Sold by Wayfair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4Qwi_0dqmIhHl00

Cuddl Duds Cozy Soft Comforter

If you’re looking for a warm comforter without bulkiness, this classic design features baffle box stitching and has a soft, brushed underside. It has a luxurious appearance, yet it’s conveniently machine washable.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKitA_0dqmIhHl00

Koolaburra by UGG Kids Cleo Quilt Set with Shams

Made by a favorite brand, this kids’ quilt set features a reversible velvet face and faux sherpa. It’s available in three fun colors that coordinate with patterned sheets and bedroom décor.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIEQ9_0dqmIhHl00

Lucid Comfort 3-Inch Gel and Aloe-Infused Memory Foam Topper

Besides offering more support and cushioning, this memory foam topper promotes cool sleeping with SureCool gel. It’s one of the few toppers available in hard-to-find sizes, such as twin XL and California king.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9AB2_0dqmIhHl00

Laura Ashley Cassidy 7-Piece Yellow Floral Cotton Comforter Set

The deluxe comforter set includes decorative accessories, including a European sham and two throw pillows, for an inviting touch. Popular for guest bedding, the set is well-received for its upbeat design.

Sold by Home Depot

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

