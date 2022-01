Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While there’s plenty of doom and gloom to be found in the headlines about omicron, inflation, labor shortages, and the global supply chain, there are plenty of business leaders ready to be optimistic in 2022. The world being in such a state of flux is the perfect time for companies to reinvent themselves and find success through increased efforts in combating climate change, furthering their ESG work, and boosting productivity and employees’ wellbeing through the hybrid work models that have become standard during the pandemic.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO