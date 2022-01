Some good news for Bay Area sewers as a recent sampling of South Bay wastewater appears to show the omicron surge may have already peaked. “People who are sick who are infected with COVID, they do have the virus in their poop and so when that goes into the wastewater and into the sewers that gets collected as one big sample,” said Marlene Wolfe, Assistant Professor and Co-Lead in the project.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO