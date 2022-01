Many people are unaware of the significant differences between a two-year associate degree and a four-year bachelor’s degree. It is important to consider these differences before making your decision on what type of education is right for you. A college education may be the single most important investment you make in your life. It can provide the opportunity, guidance, and resources necessary to pursue – and achieve – your career goals. A bachelor’s degree is a great accomplishment, but not everyone needs or wants to go that far to get what they need out of life.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO