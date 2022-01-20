ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold front on the move Thursday morning

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain is moving across the area Thursday morning as the big cold front moves in from the west. Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s ahead of the front but only in the 40s and eventually 30s behind it. This will mean falling temperatures through the day and it will be...

wgno.com

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy. Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow. Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s. There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly. Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.  A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018. Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wgno.com

Dry and cool Sunday, rain moves in Monday night

Temperatures remain chilly across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi as the weekend comes to an end. Expect overnight lows to drop into the mid 30s for areas south of Lake Pontchartrain, with locations west and north of the lake seeing the lower 30s. Heading into the start of the work...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
Post-Bulletin

Morning flurry then turning cold

A few flurries are possible early this morning and that's also when the temperature will be the warmest with an early high around 20 degrees. Skies will be clearing as the day goes on but the wind will have turned to the northwest and that will pull in colder air, allowing the mercury to fall. Temperatures in the afternoon will only be in the single digits with subzero wind chills.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
wgno.com

Rain chances increase later today

Cloud cover continues to thicken up this morning ahead of the rain that will come in later this afternoon and tonight. Look for overcast conditions through the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Rain will begin to spread in from the west by late...
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Rain on the way later today

Most of the area is starting off clear and cool Monday morning although not as cold as over the weekend. Temperatures are generally in the low to mid 30s. Cloud cover is already beginning to move in to the western side of the area and will be spreading across the entire area through the morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Causing Dangerous Driving Conditions; First Alert Forecast Calls For Up To 3 Inches

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow. Allow for extra driving time this morning. While the snow is no longer falling, Odigwe said side streets in Chicago are a concern. Accumulating snow on the ground is causing cars to slide and get stuck. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. The winter weather is expected to end before noon.  
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Denver Weather: Cold And Snow Expected To Hit Front Range By Tuesday Morning Drive

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start off quiet and dry for Colorado with many areas expected to have sunshine Monday morning. But things will change fast as we move through the afternoon with two different cold fronts on the way. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan.
DENVER, CO
virginiaviews.com

Detect a pair of cold fronts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — Tracking a faint weather disturbance passing this Sunday evening. It produces some snow over the Allegheny Mountains. Hardly any flood will make it to the Shenandoah Valley. A snow shower cannot be ruled out for the northern Blue Ridge Mountains. Route 33 and north. Otherwise it is cloudy and cool.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Shorthorn

Mild temperatures move aside for midweek cold front in Metroplex

Arlington can expect seasonal temperatures before and after a midweek cold front. There’s a chance for scattered showers to roll through Monday with highs in the upper 50s, said Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist. A cold front will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday before temperatures rebound into the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday.
ARLINGTON, TX

